News / Courts Perth prisoner found with sharpened plastic shank between his buttocks By Crime and Courts Team August 13 2021, 7.00am Updated: August 13 2021, 10.33am John McCormack outside Dundee Sheriff Court A prisoner found with a shank between his buttocks in HMP Perth has been ordered to perform unpaid work. John McCormack, 35, was found with a sharpened piece of plastic while being moved into segregation in October 2019. Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously how McCormack’s life had been threatened by fellow inmates. He had been serving five years in prison for a slashing attack in Glasgow. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]