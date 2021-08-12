Fife woman accused of Christmas Day murder, two days before giving birth

A woman has gone on trial accused of murdering her partner in Fife on Christmas Day, just two days before she gave birth.

Heavily pregnant Adriana Ciurar denies stabbing Samoila Stoica to death in Kirkcaldy in 2019.

Ciurar, 25, has gone on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

She also denies trying to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Mr Stoica had stabbed himself.