News / Courts Fife woman accused of Christmas Day murder, two days before giving birth By James Mulholland August 12 2021, 4.36pm Updated: August 12 2021, 5.31pm The High Court in Edinburgh A woman has gone on trial accused of murdering her partner in Fife on Christmas Day, just two days before she gave birth. Heavily pregnant Adriana Ciurar denies stabbing Samoila Stoica to death in Kirkcaldy in 2019. Ciurar, 25, has gone on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. She also denies trying to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Mr Stoica had stabbed himself.