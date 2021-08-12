Thursday court round-up — Home invasion and children ban

The weekend approaches…

Home invasion claims

An 82-year-old pensioner was allegedly knocked to the ground by a man who forced his way into his home.

Jason Forrest allegedly attacked the man at his home on Balunie Avenue, Dundee, on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege Forrest, 40, forced his way into the property, pushed the man on the body, struggled with him and caused him to fall before kneeling on his chest.

Forrest, who lives on the same street, allegedly broke a window handle during the incident.

It is said he struggled with PCs Matthew Boath, Hayleigh Frain and Connor McBride.

Forrest made no plea when he appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued the case for further examination before remanding Forrest in custody.

Paedophile messages

Perth Sheriff Court was told of the messages which eventually saw Forfar paedophile William Rennie‘s Forfar home besieged by a vigilante gang. He will be sentenced later.

Banned from contacting children

A Barnhill man has been banned from contacting children after sending indecent images to a person he thought was a 13-year-old-girl.

Duncan Jones, 35, was snared by a paedophile hunter group after sending messages to a fake online dating account between February 28 and March 13.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the account had been set up by a man using bogus profile pictures and details.

Jones, of Fettercairn Drive, admitted trying to communicate with a child known as “Kelsey Smith” and engaging in sexual conversation and sending indecent photographs.

He was placed on a community payback order comprised of three years of supervision as well as being placed on the sex offender’s register for the same period.

Jones was also made subject to an order banning him from approaching or contacting any child under the age of 18 unless with the approval from his supervising officer.

The conduct requirements also restrict his access to the internet.

‘Terrorised’ grandfather fined

A Dundee grandfather has been fined for driving his car at an electric scooter being driven by two teenagers he claims have terrorised him in his home. Alan Nelson snapped after years of abuse and caused both youngsters to be injured when they fell from the scooter.

Attempted murder

A Fife man has been jailed for six years for trying to kill his father. Jamie Boyd attempted to smother his father to death with a cushion, telling him: “I’m here to help you out of your sh***y life”.

