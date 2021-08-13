Jealous boyfriend made Irn Bru bottle threat during drunken rage in Dundee

A fuming boyfriend stabbed a knife into a kitchen worktop and brandished a glass bottle, suspecting his partner was cheating on him.

Barry Millar flew into a drunken rage at the woman’s Dundee home in the early hours of the morning.

It was revealed at the city’s sheriff court how Millar was angry with the woman’s behaviour at a barbecue they had attended earlier that day.

Sheriff John Rafferty took a dim view of Millar’s behaviour and ordered him to perform unpaid work.

Millar previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on April 25 at an address on Milton Street.

“The conduct you exhibited must have been extremely frightening to your partner,” Sheriff Rafferty said.

Violence and threats

Prosecutor Emily Hood told the court: “The argument escalated with the accused stating to the woman that she was a ‘f****** cheat’ and a ‘f****** slut’

“He then stabbed a knife into the worktop and grabbed the complainer’s handbag and emptied it.

“He continued to shout that she was cheating on him.

“The accused pulled a picture frame off the wall and kicked a unit, causing it to rip off its hinges and fall to the floor.”

Millar, of Dalmahoy Drive, then picked up a glass bottle of Irn Bru and said: “You have got until I have finished pouring this to tell me what’s going on or I’m going to throw this at you.”

He then grabbed the empty bottle and pulled it behind his head as if he was going to throw it before putting the bottle down.

Millar made efforts to take the woman’s phone before she left to go to her parents’ house.

Police arrested Millar the following the day.

The charges

At Dundee Sheriff Court, the 37-year-old pled guilty to repeatedly shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making abusive remarks and threatening violence while brandishing a glass bottle towards the woman.

Millar also admitted stabbing a knife into a kitchen worktop, seizing the woman’s handbag and emptying the contents, pulling a picture frame off the wall, kicking a door causing damage and demanding to see the woman’s phone.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Millar had sought anger management counselling since the incident and no longer drinks alcohol.

Millar was ordered to perform 144 hours of unpaid work, placed on supervision for 15 months and made subject to a non-harassment order for 14 months.

The orders were made as an alternative to custody.