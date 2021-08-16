News / Courts Arbroath ‘Good Samaritan’ smashed bottle into victim’s face in new year street fight By Ciaran Shanks August 16 2021, 3.58pm Updated: August 16 2021, 5.08pm Diane Thomson assaulted her victim on Arbroath High Street A woman glassed a stranger just minutes into the New Year after trying to break-up a domestic between him and his partner. Diane Thomson’s drunken victim required nine stitches and was left permanently scarred after she smashed the bottle into his face on High Street, Arbroath. Mobile phone footage captured the shocking incident, which was sparked after Thomson and her friends watched the man punch his partner repeatedly. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]