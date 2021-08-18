There’s a new sheriff in town — Prosecutor joins ‘by far the best sheriffdom in the country’

A former High Court prosecutor has been unveiled as Dundee’s newest sheriff.

Sheriff Paul Brown was welcomed to the sheriffdom of Tayside, Central and Fife at a ceremony on Monday at the city’s sheriff court.

Formerly a summary sheriff at Glasgow Sheriff Court, Sheriff Brown has swapped courts with Sheriff Tom Hughes, who departed in February.

Addressing solicitors and court staff who were present in court one for the ceremony, Sheriff Brown said: “I would like to say thank you very much for that warm welcome.

“I would like to say thank you to my colleagues, other sheriffs, clerks, bar officers and court staff here who have made me feel very welcome.

“I would like to thank my family who have supported me in the journey towards this point.

“The vacancy which I am taking up was occupied by Sheriff Hughes and I had a period of time where I worked alongside him in Glasgow.

“The reputation of Dundee imparted to me was for trustworthy, experienced, hard-working and dedicated staff.

“It is not only a privilege and an honour to be appointed sheriff but it is an honour to be appointed as a sheriff in Dundee.”

‘The best sheriffdom in the country’

Sheriff Principal Marysia Lewis presided over Sheriff Brown’s welcome and said he was joining “by far the best sheriffdom in the country.”

Brought up in New Cumnock, Ayrshire, Sheriff Brown graduated from the University of Glasgow and practiced privately before being appointed an advocate depute for the Crown Office in 2015.

He worked in the national sex crimes unit and in the prosecution of serious and organised crime.

In 2018, Sheriff Brown was appointed summary sheriff in Glasgow and prior to being made a full sheriff in Dundee.

This means the sheriff can preside over solemn cases on indictment and trials by jury.

Meanwhile, Euan Duthie QC has been appointed a sheriff at Perth Sheriff Court while Sheriffs Susan Duff and Maryam Labaki will preside at Dunfermline.

Sheriffs Timothy Niven-Smith and Francis Gill have been appointed summary sheriffs at Kirkcaldy and Perth respectively.