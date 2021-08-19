Unpaid work for Fife man who sent ‘sexual remarks’ to decoys posing as children

A Fife man was caught sending sexualised messages to decoy social media accounts posing as 13-year-old girls.

Connor Webster was snared by two different members Child Safety Online in January 2019.

Webster had sent sexual remarks on social media to an account he thought belonged to a 13-year-old called Tamara Dean.

However, the messages he sent between December 29, 2018 and January 22, 2019 were actually to an adult.