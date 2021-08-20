Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
News / Courts

Perthshire firm accused of wrecking endangered bat roost at remote quarry

By Jamie Buchan
August 20 2021, 3.05pm Updated: August 20 2021, 3.06pm
Long-eared bats - one of the three species allegedly impacted by Mills Contractors Ltd at a site in Dunkeld
A family-run haulage firm is accused of destroying an endangered bat roost at a Highland Perthshire quarry.

It is alleged that three species of bat were impacted when a tunnel collapsed at a construction site near Dunkeld.

Mills Contractors Ltd, based at Stanley, denies the breach of strict conservation regulations.

The company will go on trial at Perth Sheriff Court next year.

Protected species

It is alleged that the firm’s workers damaged or destroyed the resting site of bats at Newtyle Quarry, on the edge of Dunkeld.

A stockpile site for Newtyle Quarry, near Dunkeld

The charge against the business states that work crews blocked the entrance to a tunnel containing an underground bat roost.

It is alleged the company then damaged the tunnel with machinery, causing it to collapse.

Prosecutors say the damage was caused between May 29 and July 9, 2019.

The European protected species allegedly impacted were natterer’s, daubentons and brown long-eared bats.

Representatives of the company tendered pleas of not guilty when the case called at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

A trial was set for March 1, with an intermediate hearing on February 10.

Family business

Quarry and haulage specialists Mills Contractors, based at Gowrie Farm, Stanley, has been running for more than four decades.

It’s moto is “God made the hills, Mills move them”.

Newtyle Quarry is amongst woodlands east of Dunkeld and was in the past a popular site for rock climbers.

