Dundee stalker escapes punishment after promising to leave the country

A Polish stalker who was charged with setting up an elaborate secret network of CCTV cameras to monitor his neighbour has been allowed to escape punishment.

Dariusz Michalowicz, 34, was admonished after he promised to leave the United Kingdom.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told him: “As you intend to return to Poland and you have no need to remain here, I will admonish you.”

Michalowicz admitted stalking his neighbour in Clepington Street, Dundee, during February last year and causing her fear or alarm.

He admitted attending her home address and trying to give her flowers, as well as leaving flowers outside her home and trying to engage with her despite being told his attention was unwelcome.

The Polish national had originally been charged with covertly setting up multiple CCTV cameras to monitor his female neighbour 24 hours a day.

The Crown accepted his guilty plea to a reduced stalking charge at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Already served time in prison

Solicitor Nicky Brown, defending, said: “He has been refused leave to remain and the only thing that is now keeping him here is this case.

“He has lost his job and his tenancy and clearly there have been issues with his mental health.

“He has been remanded for three months.”

Sheriff Murray said: “I have to take into account that you have no record before this court.

“You have served the equivalent of six months on remand.”

It is understood the behaviour started after Michalowicz met a woman through online dating and became convinced the person he was talking to was his neighbour.