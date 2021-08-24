Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Dundee stalker escapes punishment after promising to leave the country

By Gordon Currie
August 24 2021, 4.00pm Updated: August 24 2021, 4.23pm
Michalowicz was originally accused of setting up a CCTV system to watch his neighbour in Clepington Street
Michalowicz was originally accused of setting up a CCTV system to watch his neighbour in Clepington Street

A Polish stalker who was charged with setting up an elaborate secret network of CCTV cameras to monitor his neighbour has been allowed to escape punishment.

Dariusz Michalowicz, 34, was admonished after he promised to leave the United Kingdom.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told him: “As you intend to return to Poland and you have no need to remain here, I will admonish you.”

Michalowicz admitted stalking his neighbour in Clepington Street, Dundee, during February last year and causing her fear or alarm.

He admitted attending her home address and trying to give her flowers, as well as leaving flowers outside her home and trying to engage with her despite being told his attention was unwelcome.

The Polish national had originally been charged with covertly setting up multiple CCTV cameras to monitor his female neighbour 24 hours a day.

The Crown accepted his guilty plea to a reduced stalking charge at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Already served time in prison

Solicitor Nicky Brown, defending, said: “He has been refused leave to remain and the only thing that is now keeping him here is this case.

“He has lost his job and his tenancy and clearly there have been issues with his mental health.

“He has been remanded for three months.”

Sheriff Murray said: “I have to take into account that you have no record before this court.

“You have served the equivalent of six months on remand.”

It is understood the behaviour started after Michalowicz met a woman through online dating and became convinced the person he was talking to was his neighbour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]