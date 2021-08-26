Protective Perthshire pet owner threatened neighbours with kitchen knife

A man threatened his neighbours with a kitchen knife because he thought they were after his dog.

Bradley Bloice appeared at his front door, gripping a knife and shouted that he was going to stab someone.

When arrested later that evening, he told police: “No one threatens my dog.”

Perth Sheriff Court heard the incident happened outside the 41-year-old’s home in Beattie Gardens, Crieff.

Fiscal depute Sean Maher said at around 6.30pm, several people, including young children, had gathered in the driveway of a nearby property.

“They became aware of Mr Bloice, who was taking his dog for a walk.

“He became angry and stopped and stared at them for some time.

“He appeared to be on his phone.”

Bloice eventually went back inside his house.

Mr Maher said: “A short time later, he came out of his house holding a long, black- handled kitchen knife.

“He shouted that he was going to stab someone.

“He was rambling about people threatening him and his dog.”

Police were called to the area and saw the knife lying in Bloice’s home

“He told police that no one threatens his dog,” said Mr Maher.

Out of character

Bloice pled guilty to a single charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on July 26, last year.

He admitted shouting, adopting an aggressive demeanour, brandishing a knife and uttering threats of violence towards his neighbours.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said: “It’s not clear what was said about the dog that night that caused this behaviour.

“He has had time to reflect on how ridiculous and out of character this incident was.

“Hopefully your lordship will not see Mr Bloice here again.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie said: “This must have been a very frightening incident for your neighbours.

“A custodial sentence was at the forefront of my mind but I take into account that you have stayed out of trouble for 14 years.”

Bloice was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Nephew awaits sentence

Mr Ralph told the court during mitigation that Bloice’s nephew is awaiting sentence at the high court.

Brandon Bloice pled guilty to following a woman and attempting to murder her, with intent to rape.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he had searched online “how to kill a woman” before he stabbed his victim as she went shopping in Perth.

It happened in the early hours of September 21, 2019.

The 22 year-old had also planned to rape his victim, before fleeing the scene when she yelled for help.

He struck in Carpenter Street, Perth, just minutes after he prowled after another woman, who managed to run away.

Bloice – a convicted sex attacker once ordered to alert social workers if he ever started a relationship – will be sentenced next month.