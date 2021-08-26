Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
News / Courts

Protective Perthshire pet owner threatened neighbours with kitchen knife

By Jamie Buchan
August 26 2021, 7.00am Updated: August 26 2021, 10.13am
Bradley Bloice
Bradley Bloice

A man threatened his neighbours with a kitchen knife because he thought they were after his dog.

Bradley Bloice appeared at his front door, gripping a knife and shouted that he was going to stab someone.

When arrested later that evening, he told police: “No one threatens my dog.”

Perth Sheriff Court heard the incident happened outside the 41-year-old’s home in Beattie Gardens, Crieff.

Fiscal depute Sean Maher said at around 6.30pm, several people, including young children, had gathered in the driveway of a nearby property.

Beattie Gardens, Crieff

“They became aware of Mr Bloice, who was taking his dog for a walk.

“He became angry and stopped and stared at them for some time.

“He appeared to be on his phone.”

Bloice eventually went back inside his house.

Mr Maher said: “A short time later, he came out of his house holding a long, black- handled kitchen knife.

“He shouted that he was going to stab someone.

“He was rambling about people threatening him and his dog.”

Police were called to the area and saw the knife lying in Bloice’s home

“He told police that no one threatens his dog,” said Mr Maher.

Out of character

Bloice pled guilty to a single charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on July 26, last year.

He admitted shouting, adopting an aggressive demeanour, brandishing a knife and uttering threats of violence towards his neighbours.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said: “It’s not clear what was said about the dog that night that caused this behaviour.

“He has had time to reflect on how ridiculous and out of character this incident was.

“Hopefully your lordship will not see Mr Bloice here again.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Neil Bowie said: “This must have been a very frightening incident for your neighbours.

“A custodial sentence was at the forefront of my mind but I take into account that you have stayed out of trouble for 14 years.”

Bloice was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Nephew awaits sentence

Mr Ralph told the court during mitigation that Bloice’s nephew is awaiting sentence at the high court.

Brandon Bloice pled guilty to following a woman and attempting to murder her, with intent to rape.

Brandon Bloice

The High Court in Glasgow heard he had searched online “how to kill a woman” before he stabbed his victim as she went shopping in Perth.

It happened in the early hours of September 21, 2019.

The 22 year-old had also planned to rape his victim, before fleeing the scene when she yelled for help.

He struck in Carpenter Street, Perth, just minutes after he prowled after another woman, who managed to run away.

Bloice – a convicted sex attacker once ordered to alert social workers if he ever started a relationship – will be sentenced next month.

