Gun-obsessed Tayside fantasist lured police to house and fired homemade weapon

A weapons-obsessed fantasist lured police officers to his house before pulling out a homemade stun gun and firing it.

Aleksander Nawrocki, 27, had previously posed as an undercover detective while flashing a fake handgun at shocked pubgoers.

In that incident, he plunged a steak knife into the bar before waving the gun around and telling regulars: “Feel the power of my 19mm Glock.”

Dundee Sheriff Court was told, in the latest incident, Nawrocki called police to his home in Bridge Street, Brechin, on May 4 by claiming to be suicidal.

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons told the court Nawrocki was already on bail for the previous firearms offence when he made an early morning call to say he had taken an overdose.

“He was traced inside and appeared under the influence of drink and/ or drugs.

“Medics deemed him fit and it was left to the police officers to deal with the situation.

“The accused spontaneously informed the police officer he had self-built something and wished to show him.

“He went to the bedroom and returned holding a stun gun.

“The officer did not know what the device was.

“The accused pressed a small button, causing a spark which caused a high voltage to jump between electrical points.

“It was seized and the batteries removed.

“He stated it was a home-made taser and said it had ‘36,000 amps output’.

“He stated he had made it himself to prove he could build it.”

Bizarre ‘Glock’ claim

Nawrocki, from Brechin, admitted having a stun gun without permission or a certificate.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month, when Nawrocki is already scheduled to be dealt with in relation to the previous incident.

On September 19, 2019, Nawrocki admitted having an imitation firearm at the Caledonian Hotel in Brechin and causing people to believe unlawful violence would be used against them.

Although he claimed to be a detective with a Glock handgun, jobless Nawrocki was actually carrying a BB gun he had purchased online.

Nawrocki had been sitting at the bar area eating a sirloin steak, while drinking lager and straight vodka, before plunging his steak knife into the counter.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said Nawrocki was behaving “strangely” before striking up a conversation with off-duty barman Daniel Wojick.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “The accused said he was an undercover detective, which the witness did not believe.

“The accused asked for his hand, which he gave him.

“The witness felt uncomfortable with this. He then said ‘feel the power of my 19mm Glock.'”

As he left the bar area, Nawrocki turned around and flashed the handgun, while smiling and his behaviour prompted a phone call to the police.

He has been remanded in custody for the preparation of background reports.