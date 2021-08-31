Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021
News / Courts

Montrose man fears his cat was stabbed in cruel late night attack

By Caroline Spencer
August 31 2021, 7.30am Updated: August 31 2021, 8.16am
Michael Duggan claims his cat Sweep, was stabbed.
A cat lover claims his beloved pet was stabbed in a late night attack in coastal Angus.

Merchant Navy veteran Michael Duggan woke in the early hours last Saturday to find Sweep horrifically injured in his Ferryden home.

The nine-year-old tabby ca suffered a six-inch slash wound in her shoulder area, which Mr Duggan is convinced was inflicted with a knife.

She was rushed to a vet in Abbey Vet Clinic in Arbroath, where she was treated with 26 stitches.

Sweep is recovering at home after her ordeal.

Mr Duggan reported the attack immediately to police.

He said: “It’s disgusting.

“I keep asking myself the question, ‘who could have done this?’”

He said: “I was working at a church and I came back on the Friday evening and fed her and she was in the house when I went to bed.

“There is a flap so she can get in and out.

“I woke at about 2.30am and got the fright of my life when I went into the kitchen and she was there with this wound on her.”

‘It was no accident’

Asked if he could have mistaken an accidental wound for a deliberate attack with a blade, Mr Duggan is adamant his pet was slashed.

“As soon as I saw her I knew it was sharp instrument – the cut was about six inches in her shoulder, it was no accident.

“I had to get someone to get us to the vet because I don’t drive anymore and I was worried sick about her.”

Sweep received 26 stitches in the six-inch wound.

He said the matter has been reported to Police Scotland and an officer was awaiting a report back from the vet before progressing the investigation.

Mr Duggan has recently reported a series of anti-social incidents around his home area.

One issue is the rise in late night gatherings at a nearby park.

“People get up to all sorts”, he said, noting the unusual smell of smoke often coming from the area.

Days before Sweep was attacked, Mr Duggan was awoken in the early hours to see two strangers shining a light through his kitchen window.

Sweep is now safely back home but is not her usual friendly self.

Mr Duggan said Sweep’s character has changed since the attack.

“Her downfall was she’d come for everybody” says Mr Duggan.

Mr Duggan originally from Glasgow, moved to the seaside village of Ferryden after many years in the Merchant Navy.

Police Scotland did not respond to a request for comment about Mr Duggan’s allegation.

