Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Thursday court round-up — Birthday bash and bottle smash

By Crime and Courts Team
September 2 2021, 7.30pm
Perth Sheriff Court round-up graphic

A bumper round-up of the latest from the courts around Tayside and Perth.

Birthday bash

A workman crashed his van while more than twice the drink drive limit following heavy drinking to celebrate his birthday.

Nicholas Fox lost his job after driving his work’s Mercedes Sprinter into some scrap metal.

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “At around 6.45am the accused had attended at Purvis Group, Lochgelly, in order to pick up materials.

“He reversed his van can collided with scrap metal and this hit a scrap lorry.

“Because of this collision a driver spoke to him and noticed he was slurring his words.”

Nicholas Fox
Nicholas Fox crashed the van the day after his birthday.

Solicitor Jamie Moncrieff, defending, said: “The day before was his birthday.

“He doesn’t normally drink but had some on his birthday then went to work the next day.

“It was an error of judgement on his part.

“It’s had consequences, as it was a work’s vehicle he was driving and he has lost his job.”

Fox, of Allan Place, Hill of Beath, admitted driving on Cowdenbeath’s High Street on August 4 with 55 mics of alcohol in his system. The legal limit is 22.

Sheriff Kevin Veal banned him from the road for 15 months and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Sectarian rant

Jack Moyes was jailed in Perth for sectarian abuse and death threats. The 24-year-old’s litany of crimes, including a disturbing rant at Perth Royal Infirmary, saw him sent to prison for a year.

Jack Moyes
Jack Moyes

A smashing time

A Fife man has been placed under supervision after smashing windows and making threats while wielding bottles in Auchtermuchty.

John Mair, of the village’s Lochiebank Terrace, had to be apprehended at The Riggs on September 22, 2019.

He shouted, swore and uttered threats of violence while in possession of two bottles.

When officers arrived, he struggled with them and resisted arrest.

Three and a half months later, Mair smashed two windows just streets away.

On December 14, 2019, he smashed a door window at a property in Lochiebank Terrace by throwing a glass and a jug at it.

On the same date, the 39-year-old smashed a window on Millflat by throwing a cup at it.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff Gregor Murray told him: “These offences justify sending you to custody.”

However, the Sheriff handed Mair an 18 month supervision order instead.

Covid stress sex act

A Fife care home worker has blamed the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic for twice being caught performing a public solo sex act near the Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline. Neil Cowan, 33, originally told police he was trying to hold up his loose trousers.

Neil Cowan
Neil Cowan was twice caught near the Amazon depot.

Undertaking danger

A driver who tailgated another car before undertaking it at 70mph has been fined £800.

Ex-soldier Paul Morris admitted carelessly driving a 4×4 Skoda on the M90, near Bridge of Earn, in February, 2019.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 44-year-old was behind a blue Honda Civic while it overtook another vehicle.

“He was unable to pass,” said Fiscal Depute Andrew Harding.

“The accused was seen becoming increasing irritated and gestured towards the driver.

“The other driver intended to move back into lane one, to let the accused overtake him.

“But the accused pulled to the left and straddled the central line.

“He then undertook the car at approximately 70mph.”

Solicitor Billy Somerville said Coupar Angus farmworker Morris “accepts he was in the wrong”.

He said: “There’s no excuse for behaviour like this but thankfully this moment passed without incident.”

Sheriff Linda Smith told Morris: “I take a very dim view of this.

“This was a very dangerous move.”

As well as an £800 fine, Morris had four points added to his licence.

Rape charge

Huseyin Sis, 23, from the Edinburgh area, appeared on petition in Dundee Sheriff Court on a rape charge. The appearance is in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault near the city’s railway station at the weekend.

Yeaman Shore sexual assault
The alleged attack took place in the Yeaman Shore area.

Jury convicts

A jury has unanimously decided a Burntisland man sexually assaulted a woman within his home.

Gary Rowley, 50, had denied assaulting and sexually assaulting the woman in March last year.

The jury at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court convicted him of a lesser charge.

He was found to have repeatedly struck the woman on the head and body, dragged her across the floor at his home in Dick Crescent and shouted, sworn and uttered threats of violence.

He also sexually assaulted the woman, who cannot be named, to her injury.

The incidents took place over March 18 and 19.

Sheriff James Williamson placed Rowley on the Sex Offenders Register for a period of time which will be determined when he is sentenced at the end of September.

He was remanded and will be sentenced on September 29.

Killed stepfather

Dale Berwick admitted the culpable homicide of his stepfather Thomas Adams at their Glenrothes home in February. The 29-year-old will be sentenced next month after he kicked and punched his 65-year-old victim to death.

Thomas Adams was killed in Glenrothes by his stepson

