Drunken pub-goer bit bar worker as he was ejected from Dunfermline pub

A chicken farm worker sank his teeth into a member of bar staff as he was ejected from a Dunfermline pub.

Drunken Logan Armstrong flew into a rage after being asked to leave the Seven Kings.

The 21-year-old threatened to “slash” staff as they escorted him from the premises.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that other patrons at the bar had alerted staff because they believed Armstrong and his friend were behaving suspiciously.

‘Drag me out’

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told the court that the drama unfolded at around 7.30pm on August 16, last year.

She said: “Witness Stewart Long had been cleaning tables and the accused attended the toilet.

“He attempted to make his way back to the table when he stumbled due to his being intoxicated and fell on to the table which Mr Long was cleaning.

“Mr Long said he had had enough and told him to leave.

“The accused became aggressive and refused to leave.”

Ms Currie told the court: “He said to staff: ‘Drag me out’.”

Murder threat

Mr Long and another member of staff, Aaron Moolma, physically moved Armstrong towards the exit.

“The accused began to lash out with his legs and attempted to trip and bite Mr Long on his arm,” said Ms Currie.

“He made threats to murder and slash the faces of both complainers. This continued outside.”

Leg injury

After being restrained on the ground, Armstrong bit Mr Long on the leg through his jeans, leaving a two-inch mark on his shin.

Armstrong’s solicitor said his client had been drunk at the time of the incident.

She said: “He has really no recollection beyond getting a cold pint”, adding that it had been “a really big shock” to wake up in a police cell.

Armstrong, of Colliston Poulty Farm, Milnathort, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at the Seven Kings, on Dunfermline’s Bridge Street, on August 16 last year by shouting, swearing and threatening violence towards Stewart Long and Aaron Moolman and repeatedly kicking a door.

He further admitted assaulting Mr Long by struggling with him, attempting to bite him on the arm, attempting to kick him and biting him on the body to his injury.

Sheriff Kevin Veal fined him £500.