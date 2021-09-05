Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Drunken pub-goer bit bar worker as he was ejected from Dunfermline pub

By Kirsty McIntosh
September 5 2021, 9.00am Updated: September 5 2021, 12.50pm
Logan Armstrong and the Seven Kings bar in Dunfermline
Logan Armstrong and the Seven Kings bar in Dunfermline

A chicken farm worker sank his teeth into a member of bar staff as he was ejected from a Dunfermline pub.

Drunken Logan Armstrong flew into a rage after being asked to leave the Seven Kings.

The 21-year-old threatened to “slash” staff as they escorted him from the premises.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that other patrons at the bar had alerted staff because they believed Armstrong and his friend were behaving suspiciously.

‘Drag me out’

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told the court that the drama unfolded at around 7.30pm on August 16, last year.

She said: “Witness Stewart Long had been cleaning tables and the accused attended the toilet.

“He attempted to make his way back to the table when he stumbled due to his being intoxicated and fell on to the table which Mr Long was cleaning.

“Mr Long said he had had enough and told him to leave.

“The accused became aggressive and refused to leave.”

Ms Currie told the court: “He said to staff:  ‘Drag me out’.”

Murder threat

Mr Long and another member of staff, Aaron Moolma, physically moved Armstrong towards the exit.

“The accused began to lash out with his legs and attempted to trip and bite Mr Long on his arm,” said Ms Currie.

“He made threats to murder and slash the faces of both complainers. This continued outside.”

Leg injury

After being restrained on the ground, Armstrong bit Mr Long on the leg through his jeans, leaving a two-inch mark on his shin.

Armstrong’s solicitor said his client had been drunk at the time of the incident.

She said: “He has really no recollection beyond getting a cold pint”, adding that it had been “a really big shock” to wake up in a police cell.

Armstrong, of Colliston Poulty Farm, Milnathort, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at the Seven Kings, on Dunfermline’s Bridge Street, on August 16 last year by shouting, swearing and threatening violence towards Stewart Long and Aaron Moolman and repeatedly kicking a door.

He further admitted assaulting Mr Long by struggling with him, attempting to bite him on the arm, attempting to kick him and biting him on the body to his injury.

Sheriff Kevin Veal fined him £500.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]