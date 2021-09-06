Perth actor filmed engaging in sex act with a German Shepherd to be assessed

A sheriff has ordered a psychological assessment for a Tayside actor who had an “unnatural connection” with a German Shepherd dog.

Ewan Cole was caught with a hidden cache of obscene and extreme photographs and video clips when police raided his home in Stanley, Perthshire.

One of the films found on his iPhone appeared to show the 20-year-old engaged in sexual activity with a dog.

Out-of-work actor Cole, who has a listing on a popular casting website, was back in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, having previous pled guilty to a bestiality charge in July.

Sheriff William Wood agreed to defer sentence for a full mental health check-up.

He told Cole: “Because of what the social workers described as the ‘peculiar nature’ of these offences, it does seem that we need further inquiry and investigation before we can determine the most appropriate disposal.

“It has been suggested that a psychological report is obtained, with a view to informing how what form any intervention could take to prevent you from further offending in the future.”

Cole was released on bail but told to return for sentencing on October 21.

Extreme images

Unemployed Cole admitted having an “unnatural connection with a dog” at his then-home in Manse Crescent, Stanley, in December 2019.

He pled guilty to having indecent photos of children between December 12, 2019, and March 3, 2020.

Cole, of St Andrew Street, Perth, admitted a third charge of being in possession of “extreme pornographic images” depicting “in an explicit and realistic way” a man having sex with a dog, and performing a sex act with a dog.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova earlier told the court: “Confidential information was received by Police Scotland, indicating that indecent images of children may be held on devices at a property in Manse Terrace.

“Just after 7am on March 11, 2020, police lawfully executed a search warrant at the address.”

She said: “An iPhone belonging to the accused was recovered and subjected to full forensic analysis.

“Four inaccessible extreme pornographic videos were recovered from the phone.

“One of the videos appeared to feature the accused.”

Another video showed a black and white collie performing a sex act on a man.

Ms Apostolova said that a third clip showed a man sexually assaulting a black and tan dog.

“No faces can be seen in this video.”

Most obscene category

The court heard that the tail of the dog in sex assault clip matched that of a female German Shepherd seen in another photo.

A total of 10 still images were found, including three at Category A (the most obscene), as well as 13 inaccessible videos, with five of those at Category A.

“None of these were accessible to the user in their current state,” said Ms Apostolova.

“The images depicted male and female children, between the ages of one and 13 years, participating in sexual activity with adults.

“The videos have a total running time of approximately 13 minutes in length.”