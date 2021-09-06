Monday court round-up — Pricey one for the road and a shoeless rampage

The new week ushers in a new clutch of court craziness.

Expensive drink

Shirley O’Neil has been ordered to pay compensations after throwing a tantrum and biting a barman after being told to leave a Fife Wetherspoon’s.

She had been refused service in the Glenrothes branch on August 2, 2020 because she was slurring her words and making little sense.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fiscal Depute Mat Piskorz said: “The accused was informed she could finish her drink and would have to leave.”

Staff saw her with another drink and asked her to leave.

The 35-year-old became aggressive and made her way behind the bar, shouting and suggesting staff were bullying her.

She briefly left the pub before returning and pushing another patron.

O’Neil, of the Glenurquhart Court, Kirkcaldy, had to be restrained by staff and she bit bar man Rikki Bryden on his calf.

His skin wasn’t broken but he was left with a bite mark.

Her defence solicitor Martin McGuire said she had not been drinking excessively but the alcohol had mixed badly with medication.

Sheriff Neil Bowie fined her £200 after she admitted to shouting, swearing and pushing another drinker.

The sheriff also ordered her to pay the barman £400.

Crooked goalie

Former Dundee FC goalkeeper Grant Adam admitted embezzling £15,000 from his grandfather while acting as Power of Attorney for the 78-year-old. The 30-year-old, currently with Lochee United, will be sentenced at a later date after pleading guilty to withdrawing the cash from outlets across Dundee over a three-month period.

Shoeless rampage

A thug who spat in a police officer’s face and threatened to petrol bomb children during a chaotic rampage in a Dundee shop has been released from custody for reports to be prepared.

Shoeless John Duncan terrorised staff at Graham Street News after being caught trying to hide a milkshake in his clothing, while high on drugs.

The 28-year-old later repeatedly punched a police officer while clutching a screwdriver and trying to gouge his eye, before spitting in the face of another.

Duncan, who was on remand at HMP Grampian, pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to embarking on the crime spree on April 2.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said Duncan had relapsed into taking drugs following the news a family member was terminally ill and that his partner was pregnant.

“When in sobriety he is an intelligent and entirely reasonable man.

“Those pieces of news resulted in a crisis of confidence and a lack of self-belief which spiralled into this drug misuse.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until October for a social work report and a drug treatment assessment to be carried out.

Duncan was released on bail.

‘Unnatural connection’ with dog

A psychological assessment has been ordered for a Perthshire actor who had an “unnatural connection” with a German Shepherd dog. Ewan Cole was caught with child abuse and bestiality material, including the image of himself and the dog.

Vodka row

A shoplifter has been cleared of pulling a knife on his younger brother in a row over a stolen vodka bottle.

Ewan Roy, 30, who has a string of drink driving convictions, was found not guilty after trial of brandishing a blade towards 26-year-old joiner Graham Roy.

The younger sibling visited his brother at his flat in Craighead House, Crieff on December 14, 2019.

He told the trial: “His backpack was hanging open and I took out a bottle of vodka.

“This was 9am. I knew he couldn’t have bought it from anywhere. I knew it had to have been stolen.”

Mr Roy claimed that as he tried to take a photo of the vodka to show his father, he turned around and saw his brother holding a knife.

Mr Roy told the court he took three photos of his brother with the knife.

The images were shown in court.

Roy was found not guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and brandishing a knife towards his brother.

Sheriff Linda Smith agreed with defence agent Paul Ralph the photos were not dated and could not be linked with the alleged offence.

Roy admitted stealing alcohol from Aldi, Broich Road, Crieff.

Fiscal Andrew Harding said that Roy took £16 of booze but only the £14 vodka bottle was recovered.

Sheriff Smith deferred sentence for one year to give Roy the chance to prove he can stay out of trouble.

Murder charge

Mark Campbell, 35 appeared in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court accused of murdering Glenrothes woman Jane Fitzpatrick. He made no plea and was remanded.

In case you missed it…

Friday round-up — ‘Rather strange’ paedo squabble and a sticky situation

Thursday round-up — Birthday bash and bottle smash

Wednesday round-up — Secret SIM and drunken abuse

Tuesday round-up — Shovel break-in and forbidden romance