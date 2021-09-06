Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021
News / Courts

Sex offender groped woman at Cowdenbeath branch of Morrison’s

By Gary Fitzpatrick
September 6 2021, 3.26pm Updated: September 6 2021, 3.28pm
The assault happened in the Cowdenbeath Morrisons
A shocked woman was twice groped in a Cowdenbeath supermarket.

Sex offender Alan Smith later told police he was “having a laugh” and the young woman must have been “in a bad mood not to have seen the funny side”.

Smith, 64, of Maxwell Crescent, Cowdenbeath, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

He admitted that on January 27, last year at Morrisons supermarket, Raith Centre, Cowdenbeath, he sexually assaulted a woman by repeatedly touching her on the inner thigh.

The court was shown CCTV of the incident, with Smith approaching the woman from behind and touching the inside of her leg.

He then moved back before returning to do the same thing again.

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf told the court Smith later said to police: “He was having a laugh and she must have been in a bad mood not to have seen the funny side.”

Sheriff Richard McFarlane called for reports and Smith will be sentenced on October 6.

The sheriff also put Smith on the sex offenders register.

