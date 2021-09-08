‘Is that it?’ – Four months for custody-craving Fife shoplifter who begged sheriff to jail him over £17 snack spree

A custody-craving Fife shoplifter asked a sheriff “is that it?” after being sentenced to four months behind bars.

Michael Burza, 36 had asked to be jailed after being caught pilfering snacks from shops in Glenrothes.

On August 28, he stole food from a branch of RS McColl and returned the next day to pinch more food, with a total value of £4.

On August 31, Burza, of Tern Path, went to a Co-op to steal £8 of food before heading back to RS McColl for another £2 worth.

In his final shoplifting expedition, on September 2, he helped himself to £3 worth of food.

None of stolen stock, stolen from shops on Peploe Drive and the Cadham Centre, was ever recovered.

Upon arriving in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Burza said: “I plead guilty to every one, I want jailed.”

He proclaimed to the court he had been evicted after starting a fire in his property.

Defence solicitor David Bell explained Burza had been seen consuming some of the food while still in the store.

‘S**t-load of caffeine’

Sheriff Neil Bowie reprimanded the boisterous accused, who repeatedly had to be told to be quiet while in the dock.

At one point, excitable Burza said: “I can’t help it, I’ve had a s**t-load of caffeine.”

The sheriff said: “There is no alternative to custody, given your attitude.”

Upon being told he was to be handed a four month prison sentence, Burza replied: “Is that it?”

He proclaimed “braw” as he was led out of the court by GeoAmey security officers.

In 2018, Burza was convicted of robbing an elderly woman of her purse, which contained just over £5.

He admitted robbing the 75-year-old at the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes, stealing a purse contained a £5 note and some loose change.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told the pensioner believed she would be “dragged down the stairs” if she did not let go of her purse.

On that occasion, he was brought into the courtroom shouting and swearing before calling Sheriff James Williamson “pal”.