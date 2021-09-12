Impatient Fife driver wrote off car during crash at temporary lights

A van driver who ignored temporary traffic lights in Methil and crashed into another car has been ordered to pay compensation.

James Ward caused Michelle Connolly’s car to be written off when he failed to wait for the lights at Methilhaven Road in Buckhaven.

There were children in the car at the time.

He admitted driving his Ford van into Ms Connolly’s car on December 2, having acted aggressively while second in the queue at the lights.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fiscal Depute Xander van der Scheer said: “This occurred at around 4.45pm on December 2.

“There seemed to have been makeshift traffic lights down at road works being carried out.

“When it happened, the witness was driving her car.”

Impatience at temporary lights

Ward had repeatedly flashed his lights and sounded his horn at the vehicle which was stopped and waiting at the front of the queue.

The impatient 27-year-old then pulled out and made his way into the junction, despite the lights being red.

However, cars from another point in the three-way junction had began to move and Ward crashed into Ms Connolly’s vehicle.

Her car had to be written off due to the damage caused by Ward.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Ms Connolly’s insurance paid out but she needed to spend a further £1,500 to purchase an identical car.

The Sky employee also had to take time off work because of a muscle injury she sustained to her left shoulder and claimed to the court she missed out on commission and bonuses as a result.

The children in the car did not suffer any injuries.

‘He took a chance’

Ward’s defence solicitor Kerr Sneddon said: “The lead-up was someone cutting out of the bus depot.

“He got to these ramshackle lights.

“The light went to red and he took a chance.”

The court heard Ward, of Den Walk in Buckhaven, drives around 30,000 miles a year and that he had three points on his licence.

Ward pled guilty to driving carelessly and in an aggressive manner on the damp and dark afternoon, repeatedly sounding his horn and flashing his lights, failing to adhere to a red light and colliding with Ms Connolly, injuring her and damaging her car.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio told him: “I think you accept that this was foolish.”

The Sheriff ordered him to pay Ms Connolly £1,000 in compensation and fined him a further £320.

Ward also had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.