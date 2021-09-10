Driver caught behind the wheel in Fife drunk, disqualified and with a knife

A Fife driver who was caught behind the wheel while disqualified, over the limit and in possession of a blade, has been sentenced.

Mariusz Dudek admitted the offences, as well as twice failing to provide police with a breath sample last year.

The 44-year-old’s Fiat was pulled over on Letham Terrace in Leven on September 8.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fiscal Depute Xander van der Scheer said police saw a car driving past them at 2.10am.

The officers ran a PNC check and identified the vehicle was registered to Dudek, who they knew was disqualified.

“When signalled to stop, officers found the accused to be the driver,” Mr van der Scheer said.

“There were no other people in the vehicle.

“Police could smell alcohol coming from the accused.”

Knife found in rucksack

Dudek, of Methilhaven Road in Buckhaven, was asked to provide a breath sample, which proved he was over the limit.

Officers searched his vehicle and found a black rucksack with a large kitchen knife inside.

Dudek was taken to Dunfermline police station, where he returned a lower breath sample of 50 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Dudek had been disqualified recently in relation to an incident in Fort William.

He admitted to driving while over the limit, while disqualified and to possessing the knife.

Dudek, who moved to the UK in around 2005, also admitted to failing to provide breath samples at Kirkcaldy Police Station on October 25, 2020, in a separate incident.

Dudek’s defence solicitor Alistair Burleigh said: “He does accept full responsibility.

“He’s inevitably going to receive a lengthy disqualification.”

Placed on curfew

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio said: “It’s an exceedingly serious situation he finds himself in.”

The Sheriff slapped Dudek with a four month Restriction of Liberty Order, banning him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am.

Dudek was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the next 18 months and was placed under supervision for the same length of time.

Sheriff Di Emidio disqualified him for the next three years and four months.

He added: “You find yourself in a serious situation today because you are before the court on road traffic offences where you have also recently committed road traffic offences of a similar kind.

“You’re in danger of being imprisoned for this offence.”