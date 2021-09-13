Second man accused of murdering Dundee dad Lee Small is remanded

A second man has appeared in court over claims he murdered a Dundee dad at his city home.

Thomas Henderson allegedly stabbed Lee Small to death on Ballindean Terrace on September 8.

Henderson, 30, was today remanded in custody after appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

Last week, 27-year-old Michael King was remanded in custody on an identical allegation.

It is alleged Henderson, of Pitairlie Road, “acted with another” to repeatedly punch Mr Small on the head and body.

He is then alleged to have stabbed Mr Small, 40, on the neck with a sharp, bladed instrument, murdering him.

Mr Small was found near his home on September 8 but died after suffering serious injuries.

Solicitor Jim Caird, representing Henderson, made no plea on his client’s behalf during the brief hearing on petition.

No application was made to have Henderson released on bail.

Sheriff Paul Brown continued the case for further examination and remanded Henderson in custody meantime.

He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.