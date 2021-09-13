Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Second man accused of murdering Dundee dad Lee Small is remanded

By Ciaran Shanks
September 13 2021, 5.01pm Updated: September 13 2021, 5.05pm
Lee Small second arrest
Lee Small.

A second man has appeared in court over claims he murdered a Dundee dad at his city home.

Thomas Henderson allegedly stabbed Lee Small to death on Ballindean Terrace on September 8.

Henderson, 30, was today remanded in custody after appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

Last week, 27-year-old Michael King was remanded in custody on an identical allegation.

It is alleged Henderson, of Pitairlie Road, “acted with another” to repeatedly punch Mr Small on the head and body.

He is then alleged to have stabbed Mr Small, 40, on the neck with a sharp, bladed instrument, murdering him.

Mr Small was found near his home on September 8 but died after suffering serious injuries.

Solicitor Jim Caird, representing Henderson, made no plea on his client’s behalf during the brief hearing on petition.

No application was made to have Henderson released on bail.

Sheriff Paul Brown continued the case for further examination and remanded Henderson in custody meantime.

He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier