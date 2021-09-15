Fife drug dealer used mother’s legacy to buy heroin stash

A Fife drug dealer used a legacy from her mother’s death to buy hundreds of pounds worth of heroin.

Rhona Hunter was found slumped at the wheel of her car when she was approached at around 1am by police officers on patrol.

The 39-year-old was asleep at the wheel of her Ford Fiesta in the car park of Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park and officers were initially unable to rouse her.

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At about 1am on a date in October in 2019, police officers were on mobile patrol in a marked police car.

“They drove into the carpark of Beveridge Park and saw a red Ford Fiesta.

“The accused was slumped in the car. The windows of the car were steamed up.

“They approached the car and could see the keys in the ignition.

“They knocked on the window several times and did not get a response.

“One of the officers opened the driver’s door and the accused woke up. She was slurring her words.

“She was asked to exit the vehicle, which she did and officers noted she was unsteady on her feet.

“They formed the view she was intoxicated.”

He said a search of Hunter and the vehicle uncovered drugs and drug paraphernalia.

He said the drugs recovered weighed 53.5g, an amount “too great for personal use” and depending on how the stash was divided, could be worth up to £4,000.

Solicitor David Bell, defending, said Hunter had a long standing drug problem and had struggled following the death of her mother.

He said: “She purchased the amount for £700.

“She was left the money on her mother’s death.

“She was in a downward spiral. She accepts it would not have been all for her.

“Her offending has come about because of her own drug dependence.”

Hunter, or Kirke Park, Methil, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of diamorphine at Beveridge Park car park on October 8, 2019.

She further admitted being in charge of a car while unfit through drink and drugs at the same location and to failing to provide a specimen of blood at Kirkcaldy police station.

Sentence was deferred for reports.