Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Gardener waved hooked pole on Fife high street, got rugby tackled then jailed

By Ross Gardiner
September 20 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 20 2021, 9.01am
The bizarre behaviour happened on Methil High Street

A “gardener” who waved a metal pole with a hook on it around Methil High Street before being rugby tackled by a member of the public has been jailed.

George Wallace appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to hear Sheriff James Williamson sentence him to 15 months behind bars.

Wallace, of Victoria Road in Buckhaven, had admitted carrying a six-inch knife, or similar implement, outside a property in Lawrence Court in Buckhaven on the evening of May 31.

The 36-year-old also admitted taking part in a drunken rampage in Methil, in which he had to be “rugby tackled” by a member of the public.

Bizarre high street behaviour

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz said: “At approximately 8.15pm, the accused was observed walking along the high street in Methil, holding a pole which looked like having a blade on the end of it.

“He was observed holding that pole in front of him, shouting at witnesses.”

Wallace told one witness: “I’m going to do damage.”

Mr Piskorz explained the onlookers were “scared.”

Wallace stumbled and dropped the pole, at which point one bystander seized the chance to end his behaviour.

“One of the witnesses took the opportunity to rugby tackled the accused to the ground,” Mr Piskorz said.

Members of the public restrained Wallace until he was arrested.

He told police: “I was going to do a garden.”

His defence solicitor Martin McGuire explained Wallace had been battling with alcohol and Valium.

Mr McGuire said: “He’s got no recollection of the events on May 31 at all.

“He had been doing ad hoc gardening for people in the local area.”

Sheriff James Williamson sentenced Wallace to 15 months in prison and backdated his sentence to July 26.

