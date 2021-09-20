Monday court round-up — Spitting mad and Supermarket creep

Monday – we go again.

Spitting mad

Reports have been ordered for a man who spat on a taxi driver in Dundee.

Drunken Dale Barker, 26, launched the attack through the car’s window on Liff Road on July 18, last year.

Barker, of Lansdowne Court, was not present but had a guilty plea tendered on his behalf at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael called the incident: “Pretty nasty, particularly in the time of the pandemic.”

The court was told how Barker’s spit landed on Rodney Johnston’s arm as he sat in the driver’s seat.

Mr Johnston was able to flag down the police before providing them with a description of Barker.

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentence until October for reports to be prepared.

Supermarket Creep

Tesco manager Steven Gibson dodged a prison sentence after sending indecent comments and images to young children on a SnapChat group. The 50-year-old was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

IRA threat

Derek Nicholson, 48, threatened to “get the IRA” on two hostel workers after throwing a mug at one of them.

He unleashed a volley of abuse at the workers at the hostel on 10 Brewery Lane, Dundee, on March 26.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Nicholson believed staff were not doing enough to stop a fellow resident being bullied.

Nicholson said: “Shut your f****** puss, I’ll get my nephew on you,” before launching a mug at one worker, causing it to shatter.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie added: “The accused continued to shout and swear, stating he would bomb them and get the IRA on them.”

Nicholson, of Forest Park Place, pled guilty to assault and repeatedly shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards both women.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael her client’s behaviour could be attributed to his diagnosed schizophrenia and long-standing drug misuse.

Sentence was deferred until October for social work reports and he was released on bail.

Calculator vault app

19-year-old Cameron Miller, of St Andrews, has been placed on supervision after police found child abuse images hidden behind a calculator vault app on his phone. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for using the computer technology to mask his habits.

Intimate video

A Dunfermline woman has admitted to posting an intimate video of a man online without his permission.

Holli-Ann Thornby-Cook published the recording of the man in an “intimate situation” on either social media or a commercial website on November 1.

Thornby-Cook, of Norway Gardens in Dunfermline, was not present at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when her solicitor pled guilty on her behalf.

The 23-year-old will be sentenced on October 12 when reports have been prepared.

Register for life

Dunfermline man Gary Hempseed has been jailed for four and half years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life. The 57-year-old was found guilty after trial of seven charges relating to sexual offending against three teenage girls. A sheriff told him he had considered sending him to the high court for a stiffer sentence.

Knife at neck

A Methil man has admitted holding a knife to another man’s neck.

Ross Wishart, 42, assaulted Scott Thomson at his home on Methil Brae on December 14.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until October 14 for reports and for Wishart to appear in person.

