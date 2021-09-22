Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus nurse spotted swigging Desperados before driving home from Asda

By Ross Gardiner
September 22 2021, 7.00am
Norma Cromer was spotted swigging Desperados before driving.
A NHS nurse and Covid vaccinator was caught drink driving by police after being spotted swigging from a large Desperados bottle in an Asda car park.

Norma Cromar, 60, had turned to alcohol after losing her life savings to a cryptocurrency scam.

Cromar, of Hospitalfield Gardens in Arbroath, jumped into her grey Mini on the afternoon of September 1 after drinking the tequila-infused lager.

Fiscal Depute Bill Kermode said: “At around 4:30pm, police received a call from a witness.

“The witness saw the accused drink from a glass bottle before getting in a car.”

Officers tracked down Cromar and breathalysed her, receiving a test reading of 60 microgrammes per 100ml of breath– nearly three times the limit.

Upon being arrested, she told officers she had not drunk since 12pm.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Cromar pled guilty to driving while intoxicated at Westway Retail Park, West Way, Hospitalfield Road and elsewhere in Arbroath.

Stress

Her defence solicitor explained the stress of being scammed out of tens of thousands of pounds had driven Cromar to drink.

He said: “She got involved in investing savings in cryptocurrency.

“She turned to alcohol due to stress. She only drinks on days off from work.

“When she’s off work, she’s left with the stress. She was on holiday that week.”

He explained Cromar, who has worked as an NHS nurse for the last 17 years, had been on a night out at a Mexican restaurant the night before.

“It was one of the extra large bottles,” he said of the drink.

“It’s infused with tequila.

“For reasons she cannot explain, she bought one of these and drank it.

“She’s not really able to explain why she did what she did.”

Cromar, who has no previous convictions, was banned from driving for 12 months by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

The sheriff also fined her £355.

