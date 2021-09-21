Tuesday court round-up — Foodbank assault and murder petitions

The daily round-up from Tayside and Fife’s courts.

Attacked on foodbank trip

A thug carried out a brutal baton attack on a man returning from a foodbank.

Alexander Russell, 32, leapt out of a van and pounced on Kevin Stewart in Methil on March 27, 2020.

The victim was repeatedly battered on the head and body as well as being kicked and punched.

Russell faces a lengthy jail term after he pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to assaulting Mr Stewart to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Prosecutor Eric Robertson told how the victim was carrying two heavy shopping bags from a foodbank when he was attacked.

He added: “A red van stopped nearby and Stewart got out from the passenger side.

“He was holding by his side a wooden bat wrapped in black tape.”

The thug immediately lashed out and Mr Stewart “did not fight back”.

Blood-splattered Russell tried to flee when police arrived.

He asked for hand gel to clean himself.

He later boasted he would assault Mr Stewart “whenever the opportunity arose”.

Mr Stewart suffered fractures to his cheekbone, wrist as well as multiple head wounds.

Judge Andrew Cubie remanded Russell in custody pending sentencing next month.

Wrestler unmasked

Former Dundee wrestling referee John Gerrie was unmasked as an online predator by a paedophile hunter group. The 54-year-old was placed on the Sex Offenders Register after sordid Facebook chats with adults who he thought were young children.

‘I’ll stab you’

A man who ran at a stranger while brandishing a knife and yelling “I’ll stab you” has been jailed for nearly two years.

Andrew Smith chased Robert Paterson after the latter had objected to him using a homophobic term.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Paterson was attempting to visit a friend at a block in Kirkcaldy when Smith walked by and said “the p**f’s no’ in”.

Mr Paterson told Smith his friend was not gay and not to use that term.

This cause Smith to run at him shouting “Who are you talking to? I’ll stab you”.

As he did so he removed an eight-inch kitchen knife from the front of his trousers and chased Mr Paterson round the back of the building, before hiding the knife under his jacket and walking off.

Solicitor Chris Sneddon, defending, said while Smith had a record of violent offences, he did not habitually carry a knife.

He said Smith claimed he had suffered harassment from neighbours and Mr Paterson had shouted at him and that had angered him.

Smith, a prisoner at Perth, admitted assault and possessing a knife on Saunders Street, Kirkcaldy on July 7.

He also admitted to acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards Martin Lamont on the same street on March 20.

He was jailed for a total of 23 months.

Death crash detention

A drink driver whose careless driving caused the deaths of two teenaged friends has been sentenced to 42 months’ detention. Logan Russell from Leslie was just 17 when, driving away from an all-night party, he lost control of his car on the Standing Stane Road, near Kirkcaldy. His passengers Connor Aird and Ethan King died as a result of their injuries. A third passenger, Daniel Stevens, was seriously injured.

‘Murder’ appearance

A man has been ordered to stand trial over allegations he murdered a Dundee dad.

Thomas Henderson, 30, is accused of stabbing Lee Small to death in the Douglas area of the city on September 8.

Henderson made a second appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

It is alleged Henderson, of Pitairlie Road, “acted with another” to repeatedly punch Mr Small on the head and body at his home on Ballindean Terrace.

Thereafter, Henderson allegedly stabbed Mr Small, 40, on the neck with a sharp, bladed instrument and murdered him.

Henderson appeared via video link from HMP Perth for the private hearing on petition.

He continued to make no plea and solicitor Jim Caird again made no motion for bail.

Sheriff John Rafferty fully committed Henderson for trial and remanded him in custody pending further court dates being set.

Murder petition

Abdul Foyez, 26, from Fife appeared on a petition at Dunfermline Sheriff Court alleging murder and possession of a bladed weapon without authority. The appearance came in connection with the death of Mohammed Salim Uddin in Inverkeithing on Friday night.

Assaulted mother

A 23-year-old man has been ordered to stay away from his mum after he assaulted her in Perth.

James Kerr appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted attacking his mother Elaine at an address in the city’s Lorimer Street on September 18.

Kerr, of Rora Court, Perth, admitted assaulting Mrs Kerr by pushing her on the body and into a chair.

He further pled guilty to behaving in an abusive or threatening manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting, swearing, throwing furniture, making violent threats and threats to damage property.

He also threw a can of soft drink to the ground.

The court heard the disturbance happened at around 10pm.

Sheriff Peter Anderson deferred sentence until October 20 for background reports.

Kerr was released on bail, but ordered to have no contact with his mum.

He must also stay at home from 8pm until 8am.

