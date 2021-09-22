Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Courts

Drug-addled Perthshire train passenger tried to barge into wrong house

By Tim Bugler
September 22 2021, 10.00am Updated: September 22 2021, 12.57pm
Smeaton got off at the wrong station and tried to barge his way into a stranger's flat.

A man so confused that he mistook a flat in Larbert, Stirlingshire for his brother’s home 15 miles away in Perthshire has been jailed.

Drugged-up train passenger Alan Smeaton, 41, disembarked at Larbert railway station when he should have continued to Dunblane, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told.

He made his way to flats in nearby Ronald Crescent, where he tried to get into the home of a 56-year-old resident with multiple health problems by forcing the door.

Defence solicitor Ken Dalling said: “His position is that he had been taking what was branded as Xanax, had been in Falkirk, had got on a train, had thought he was heading back to his brother’s address in Dunblane but in fact, got off the train in Larbert, made his way to this location thinking it was his brother’s house, and behaved as described.

“It’s no excuse and as an explanation it’s barely acceptable.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “It must be either not true or he must have been well out of it to confuse a property in Larbert with a house in Dunblane.”

Accused tried to force his way into flat

Prosecutor Michael Maguire said the householder was in the living room of his ground-floor flat about 4.30 pm on June 24 when his dog began barking, alerting him to someone at his front door.

“He saw his front door was open and was only secured now by the security chain.

“He observed a hand come through the gap, trying to unhook the chain.

“He was now close enough to see a man and fully describe his face.”

Smeaton, holding a jumper in his hand, forced his arm through the gap to “effectively barge the door”.

Mr Maguire said: “The householder grabbed the jumper and told him to leave.”

Smeaton said, “For f***s sake”, and made off through the garden.

The householder called police and 10 minutes later officers saw Smeaton, who matched the description given of the intruder, in nearby Main Street, Larbert.

On seeing the jumper officers now had with them, Smeaton said, “That’s my hoodie. I must have left it at the house.

“I just got mixed up with the doors.”

He was then arrested.

Killing himself with drugs

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court by video link from Low Moss Prison, Smeaton, of Dunblane, pleaded guilty to statutory breach of the peace.

Defence solicitor Ken Dalling said prior to being remanded, Smeaton had a long-standing drug problem.

“He had been the subject of a drug treatment and testing order since November 2019.

“It had been a question of whether he would kill himself with drugs.

“He has a history of drug-related dishonesty.”

Imposing a 10-month jail sentence, the sheriff told Smeaton: “You have been before me on numerous occasions.”

