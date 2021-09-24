‘We didn’t think it would go this far’ — Man cleared of stabbing two teenagers in Perth after ‘victims’ say they lied to police

A man accused of stabbing two children at a house in Perth has walked free from court after his trial collapsed.

Ravinder Kumar was accused of attacking two teenage boys with a kitchen knife, leaving them both severely injured and scarred for life.

The 47-year-old was acquitted of all charges after his alleged victims told jurors they had lied to police.

One teenager told the trial he made up the allegations against Mr Kumar because he was angry with him.

“We didn’t think it would go this far,” he said.

Accusations

Kumar, from Hounslow, West London, was accused of assaulting one of the schoolboys at an address in Crieff Road in July, 2020.

It was alleged he pushed him to the floor, repeatedly punched him on the head and body, before seizing him and pushing him against a wall.

Kumar was accused of brandishing a knife at him, repeatedly hitting him with the base of the blade, and striking him on the body.

It was further alleged that on the same date, he pursued another teenage boy while in possession of a knife, caused him to fall to the ground and then strike him on the body with the knife.

Both alleged victims were said to have been severely injured and permanently disfigured.

Kumar faced six further charges of assault and two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour.

He was found not guilty after three days of evidence at Perth Sheriff Court.

Boy admits lying to police

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney announced the Crown was no longer seeking a conviction, after the alleged victims said they lied when giving police statements.

One teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the trial how he and the other boy were separated by Mr Kumar when they were play-fighting.

He said he accidentally injured himself with a knife that was lying out.

Asked by Mr Sweeney about a statement he gave police, the boy said: “It wasn’t true.

“We were really angry so we decided to say stuff against him.

“It was all said out of emotions and anger.”

Neighbour’s evidence

The trial also heard from witness Andrew Simon, a senior lecturer in midwifery at Dundee University.

The 59-year-old lived next door to the property where the alleged assaults were said to have taken place.

“I had just sat down to watch the Channel 4 News at 7pm,” he said.

“I heard a commotion outside. Someone was shouting.”

He said a woman at the window beckoned him to come outside.

He said: “I ran out and jumped over a short fence to see what the problem was.”

Mr Simon said he saw a teenage boy lying on the gravel, outside the house.

“He was agitated and crying.

“I saw he had a puncture wound just below his ankle.

“I ran to get a towel to stem the bleeding.

“He said, ‘I don’t want to die’, twice.

“He was very scared.”

At the close of the trial, Sheriff Gillian Wade thanked jurors for their participation.