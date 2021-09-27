Fife delivery driver faked brain tumour when harassing stranger for sex

A Fife delivery driver approached a lone female in his van and told her he had a brain tumour, before asking how much it would cost to have sex with her.

Gary McCool pestered the woman as she walked alone in broad daylight in Kinghorn.

He later told police he assumed the woman had not been frightened by his approach as she had conversed with him.

The following day, the 40-year-old approached two different women in separate incidents in Lochgelly and made sexually obscene gestures at them.

Both women were with their children at the time.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard McCool did not actually have a brain tumour.

Bizarre brain tumour claim

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf said: “The accused is a delivery driver.

“On September 24, 2020 at around 1.45pm the first complainer was walking towards Kinghorn post office.

“She became aware of a van that was driving slowly to to keep with her speed.

“The accused was within the car and the passenger window was open.

“Through the window he told her she had a nice bum.

“She was embarrassed by it but thanked him.

“He said: ‘Look, I’m really sorry, I don’t usually say that but I’ve got a brain tumour and I’m going to die’.”

Ms Yousaf said McCool then offered the woman money on exchange for her phone number.

She continued: “She didn’t want to engage any more and said he could find her on Facebook.

“She gave him a false name.

“She didn’t want to continue walking as this would give him an indication of where she lived.

“She believed her only option was to walk into a wooded area, which she did but did not feel safe.”

Asked for sex

Ms Yousaf said the woman stayed on the edge of the wooded area and continued to talk to McCool, who then showed her a bag of turmeric and ginger “shots” that he claimed to be using as treatment for his “brain tumour” before the conversation turned more sinister.

“The accused said: ‘How much would it be to have sex with you?’, saying he had £4,000 in the car.

“He asked how much for her to sit in his car and talk to him.

“She said it was not going to happen and he made an obscene comment.

“She told him she was leaving and walked away.

“He drew alongside and asked her to flash.”

Second and third victims

Ms Yousaf said the following day a second woman was at a public play park with her partner and young son when she became aware she was being watched.

She spotted McCool sitting in his car and he then made an obscene gesture with his fingers and mouth.

McCool approached the third woman as she walked along Hall Street with her dog and daughter.

McCool rolled his tongue around his mouth and licked his lips in a suggestive manner.

Two of the victims were able to identify McCool when shown pictures by police and he was arrested within his car at Lochore Country Park.

Placed on Sex Offenders Register

Solicitor Amie Allan, defending, said while McCool did not have a brain tumour he was suffering from mental health issues at the time of the offence.

She said: “He accepts the conduct.

“He wasn’t aware they were uncomfortable with the conduct.”

Asked by Sheriff Lindsay Foulis if McCool did indeed have a tumour, she said: “Not that I know of.

“He was having relatively significant mental health problems at the time.”

McCool, of Cloanden Place, Kirkcaldy, admitted communicating indecently with the first woman on an unnamed road in Kinghorn on September 24, last year.

He further admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner by making sexual gestures at two other women in two separate incidents in Lochgelly on the same day on September 25, 2020.

Sentence was deferred for reports and McCool was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in the interim.