Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Knife-wielding thug targeted terrified motorist with ‘paedophile’ taunts in Perthshire town

By Crime and Courts Team
September 24 2021, 4.00pm
Kieran Fletcher targeted the car in Hay Street, Coupar Angus
Kieran Fletcher targeted the car in Hay Street, Coupar Angus

A terrified motorist accelerated away from a knife-wielding thug after a horrific encounter in a Perthshire town.

A court heard how the driver was trying to start his vehicle when he saw Kieran Fletcher emerge from the shadows, brandishing a kitchen knife.

The 29-year-old launched a frenzied attack on the vehicle, while screaming at the man inside and calling him a paedophile.

The bizarre incident happened in the early hours of December 30, last year, in Coupar Angus.

Fletcher appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, outside his home in Hay Street.

He repeatedly punched and struck the car with his knife, while shouting and swearing at the driver.

Accused driver of attacking girl

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the driver parked his car on the morning of December 29, and spent the day with a relative.

“At 12.50am, the witness left the house and went to drive home.

“He got inside his car and became aware of the accused standing in front of his side window.

“He was holding a kitchen knife in his right hand.”

Mr Harding said: “The accused repeatedly struck the front passenger window with the knife.

“He was shouting and swearing, calling the man a paedophile and accused him of assaulting a 14-year-old girl.”

The fiscal told the court: “The witness locked the doors of the vehicle but the accused continued to strike the window and roof.

“He drove away and made his way to the police station to report the matter.”

Finger bite brawl

Fletcher, who pled guilty to a second charge of having an offensive weapon in a public place, will be sentenced next month.

Sheriff Alison Michie called for a series of background reports.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton told the court her client had a history of mental health issues.

Fletcher was previously jailed for 11 months in 2015, after he admitted assaulting a police officer who had turned up to deal with a bizarre family brawl.

Fletcher persuaded a jury his mother bit her own finger off because she wanted him to take the blame for attacking her.

He told the court his mum smeared blood on his face during a violent run-in in April that year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]