Knife-wielding thug targeted terrified motorist with ‘paedophile’ taunts in Perthshire town

A terrified motorist accelerated away from a knife-wielding thug after a horrific encounter in a Perthshire town.

A court heard how the driver was trying to start his vehicle when he saw Kieran Fletcher emerge from the shadows, brandishing a kitchen knife.

The 29-year-old launched a frenzied attack on the vehicle, while screaming at the man inside and calling him a paedophile.

The bizarre incident happened in the early hours of December 30, last year, in Coupar Angus.

Fletcher appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, outside his home in Hay Street.

He repeatedly punched and struck the car with his knife, while shouting and swearing at the driver.

Accused driver of attacking girl

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the driver parked his car on the morning of December 29, and spent the day with a relative.

“At 12.50am, the witness left the house and went to drive home.

“He got inside his car and became aware of the accused standing in front of his side window.

“He was holding a kitchen knife in his right hand.”

Mr Harding said: “The accused repeatedly struck the front passenger window with the knife.

“He was shouting and swearing, calling the man a paedophile and accused him of assaulting a 14-year-old girl.”

The fiscal told the court: “The witness locked the doors of the vehicle but the accused continued to strike the window and roof.

“He drove away and made his way to the police station to report the matter.”

Finger bite brawl

Fletcher, who pled guilty to a second charge of having an offensive weapon in a public place, will be sentenced next month.

Sheriff Alison Michie called for a series of background reports.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton told the court her client had a history of mental health issues.

Fletcher was previously jailed for 11 months in 2015, after he admitted assaulting a police officer who had turned up to deal with a bizarre family brawl.

Fletcher persuaded a jury his mother bit her own finger off because she wanted him to take the blame for attacking her.

He told the court his mum smeared blood on his face during a violent run-in in April that year.