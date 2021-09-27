Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife driver told police he was taking ‘gun’ to court

By Gordon Currie
September 27 2021, 1.51pm Updated: September 27 2021, 2.34pm
Bruce Storie was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
A driver who told police he was heading to court with a gun in his car was jailed for 285 days yesterday.

Witnesses reported hearing a number of loud bangs and Bruce Storie was seen with his arm out of his car window holding what appeared to be a handgun.

Storie, 52, was found with a BB gun when he was stopped by police and he told them he was on his way to court with the illicit weapon.

In a separate incident, Storie was seen mounting a pavement at speed and hitting a parked car close to a church and a school.

Joiner Storie, of Coventry Place, Kinross, previously admitted having an imitation firearm at Williamson’s Quay, Kirkcaldy, on February 24, 2019.

On Monday, he admitted breaching the community payback order which was originally imposed and he was sent to prison for 135 days.

He was also jailed for a further 150 days after he admitted driving carelessly in Kinross on September 1, 2019.

He admitted driving at excessive speed, hitting the kerb and repeatedly mounting the pavement before crashing into a parked car.

Storie also admitted failing to stop after an accident and had seven penalty points imposed on his licence by Sheriff Pino di Emidio.

Gun charge

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told Perth Sheriff Court: “At 1.45am a witness who resides in the street was awoken by a loud bang.

“They went to the window and looked out into the street.

“They recognised the accused’s vehicle.

“He was holding his hand out the window and she thought he had something in his hand.

“She heard another loud bang.

“Police caught up with him later and searched the vehicle.

“In the boot area they found a black case containing a handgun.”

Storie said: “I had it in the car to take it to the court. It’s a BB gun.

“Any 16-year-old could get their hands on one.”

Careless driving charge

Ms Ritchie said in the careless driving case, Storie was seen striking the kerb a number of times before mounting the pavement near a school and outside a church.

“He mounted the pavement and continued to drive along.

“As he approached a number of parked vehicles he was passing closely by them.

“He swayed and collided with the passenger side wing mirror of a vehicle parked opposite the church.

“The wing mirror snapped off.

“The accused continued to drive before accelerating off in excess of the speed limit,” she said, adding he was followed by concerned members of the public.

Storie was spotted snapping his own wing mirror back into place before refuelling the vehicle and driving off again.

He passed a roadside breath test when he was stopped.

