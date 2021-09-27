Fife driver told police he was taking ‘gun’ to court

A driver who told police he was heading to court with a gun in his car was jailed for 285 days yesterday.

Witnesses reported hearing a number of loud bangs and Bruce Storie was seen with his arm out of his car window holding what appeared to be a handgun.

Storie, 52, was found with a BB gun when he was stopped by police and he told them he was on his way to court with the illicit weapon.

In a separate incident, Storie was seen mounting a pavement at speed and hitting a parked car close to a church and a school.

Joiner Storie, of Coventry Place, Kinross, previously admitted having an imitation firearm at Williamson’s Quay, Kirkcaldy, on February 24, 2019.

On Monday, he admitted breaching the community payback order which was originally imposed and he was sent to prison for 135 days.

He was also jailed for a further 150 days after he admitted driving carelessly in Kinross on September 1, 2019.

He admitted driving at excessive speed, hitting the kerb and repeatedly mounting the pavement before crashing into a parked car.

Storie also admitted failing to stop after an accident and had seven penalty points imposed on his licence by Sheriff Pino di Emidio.

Gun charge

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told Perth Sheriff Court: “At 1.45am a witness who resides in the street was awoken by a loud bang.

“They went to the window and looked out into the street.

“They recognised the accused’s vehicle.

“He was holding his hand out the window and she thought he had something in his hand.

“She heard another loud bang.

“Police caught up with him later and searched the vehicle.

“In the boot area they found a black case containing a handgun.”

Storie said: “I had it in the car to take it to the court. It’s a BB gun.

“Any 16-year-old could get their hands on one.”

Careless driving charge

Ms Ritchie said in the careless driving case, Storie was seen striking the kerb a number of times before mounting the pavement near a school and outside a church.

“He mounted the pavement and continued to drive along.

“As he approached a number of parked vehicles he was passing closely by them.

“He swayed and collided with the passenger side wing mirror of a vehicle parked opposite the church.

“The wing mirror snapped off.

“The accused continued to drive before accelerating off in excess of the speed limit,” she said, adding he was followed by concerned members of the public.

Storie was spotted snapping his own wing mirror back into place before refuelling the vehicle and driving off again.

He passed a roadside breath test when he was stopped.