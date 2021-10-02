Dundee wild camper dragged woman to edge of Perthshire loch and threatened to drown her

A Dundee man threaten to drown a woman during a violent assault at a camping park at the shores of Clunie Loch, Blairgowrie.

Lee McPherson, of Kingsway East attacked the woman from a neighbouring camping party.

He headbutted her, grabbed her by the throat and dragged her to the water, telling her that he was going to drown her in it.

McPherson appeared in Perth Sheriff Court before Sheriff Lindsay Foulis, where he pled guilty to the attack.

Dragged to loch-side

The court heard that on July 22 last year, McPherson had been drinking with friends at the popular site at the Loch of Clunie.

The victim was with other people near McPherson’s group and they were said to have vaguely known one another.

An argument broke out between the two but quickly appeared to be squashed, with McPherson leaving the area.

However, when he returned to the site, he launched a brutal assault on the woman.

Fiscal depute David Currie outlined the horrific events of the evening.

“Witnesses saw accused put complainer in a headlock and seized her by the neck.

“The accused was seen dragging her to the water.

“The complainer managed to break free… the accused headbutted the complainer, causing her to fall to the ground.”

Police were called to the scene and arrested McPherson.

Verbal sparring preceded assault

His defending solicitor explained how, before the attack, the two parties began verbally sparring with one another, with the victim “giving as good as she got, verbally.”

“(That is) not to say that she deserved what she got.”

He referenced McPhersons destructive nature with alcohol.

“When he drinks, he gets himself into these situations.”

Sheriff Foulis called the assault an “appalling offence”.

“Irrespective of the provocative banter, you seized her by the neck, headbutted her and dragged her to the water.”

He continued, “Your record does not do you credit, it is littered with violent offences.”

Sheriff Foulis imposed a 14-month custodial sentence.

Site of various crimes

Clunie Loch was plagued by so-called “dirty campers” in the summers before lockdown and was the site of numerous incidents of anti-social behaviour.

A month before the McPherson assault, an estate worker survived an alleged stabbing after confronting a group.

Others were charged with vandalism and piles of rubbish were regularly left by visitors.

On one occasion a pensioner’s dog went into a “zombie-like trance” after eating a drugs left behind by irresponsible campers. .