Arbroath man tried to set fire to own flat before racist police rant

An Angus man tried to set fire to his flat before making racist remarks to police.

Garry Smith threw a washing line pole through a window before dousing the ground floor property in petrol on Glenogil Drive, Arbroath.

A friend managed to restrain Smith after he tried to set fire to the flat.

Reports have been ordered after the 56-year-old pled guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It was revealed how Smith has a history of mental health issues and drug misuse.

Friend became concerned for Smith

On the evening in question, Smith’s friend made multiple attempts to check on him via FaceTime but his phone was switched off.

He went to Smith’s home and saw some of the windows had been smashed.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “He immediately entered the property via the rear door and the accused was trying to operate the cooker.

“The accused smashed a bottle in the living room, before getting more glass bottles which he smashed against a table.

“He then went to the communal back garden and threw a washing line pole through the kitchen window.”

The man tried to calm Smith but he refused and poured petrol from a plastic can into the hallway and living room.

“The witness took hold of the accused and pulled him into the rear garden,” Mr Burton added.

“He shouted for someone to phone the police and the fire service.”

Racist rant towards police

Emergency services attended and Smith openly stated he intended setting his property on fire.

After being taken to police headquarters in Dundee, Smith began making racially offensive remarks in the cell area.

He said: “I am racist and I am proud.

“Black b*******. Black c****. I hate blacks.”

Smith then made reference to police officers “protecting the P***s.”

He pled guilty to culpably and recklessly smashing windows and bottles at his Arbroath flat on May 18, last year, before pouring petrol with the intention of setting fire to the flat, to the danger of the life of other residents.

Smith admitted making abusive and offensive comments that were racially aggravated following his arrest.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until October for social work reports and his bail order was allowed to continue.