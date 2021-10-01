Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Eight men accused of ‘large-scale’ brawl at Perth Prison

By Jamie Buchan
October 1 2021, 10.00am Updated: October 1 2021, 10.51am
Inside Perth Prison

Eight men are accused of being involved in a “large-scale stand-up fight” at Perth Prison.

The alleged brawl is said to have taken place inside the jail in July 2019.

Lawyers for the accused men appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

They made a joint motion for the case to be adjourned until next month.

perth prison fight accused
HMP Perth

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons said because of ongoing coronavirus restrictions, all accused could not yet be accommodated in the court room.

Allegation

It is alleged that on July 23, 2019, the eight men conducting themselves in a disorderly manner, engaged in a large scale stand-up fight and committed a breach of the peace.

The accused are:

  • John Brand, 29, of River Street, Brechin;
  • Dylan Ferguson, 24, of HMP Low Moss;
  • Terry Barr, 31, of St Ninian Terrace, Dundee;
  • Scott Dolan, 32, of Glenmoy Avenue, Dundee;
  • Richard Gibson, 35, of Linfield Street, Dundee;
  • Graham Soave, 32, of Dundee Loan, Forfar;
  • Pavel Tomko, 25, of Northwood Crescent, Nottingham;
  • Daniel Blake, 43, of Hepburn Street, Dundee.

Sheriff Eric Brown set another hearing for October 28.