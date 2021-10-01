Eight men accused of ‘large-scale’ brawl at Perth Prison

Eight men are accused of being involved in a “large-scale stand-up fight” at Perth Prison.

The alleged brawl is said to have taken place inside the jail in July 2019.

Lawyers for the accused men appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

They made a joint motion for the case to be adjourned until next month.

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons said because of ongoing coronavirus restrictions, all accused could not yet be accommodated in the court room.

Allegation

It is alleged that on July 23, 2019, the eight men conducting themselves in a disorderly manner, engaged in a large scale stand-up fight and committed a breach of the peace.

The accused are:

John Brand , 29, of River Street, Brechin;

Dylan Ferguson , 24, of HMP Low Moss;

Terry Barr , 31, of St Ninian Terrace, Dundee;

Scott Dolan , 32, of Glenmoy Avenue, Dundee;

Richard Gibson , 35, of Linfield Street, Dundee;

Graham Soave , 32, of Dundee Loan, Forfar;

Pavel Tomko , 25, of Northwood Crescent, Nottingham;

, 25, of Northwood Crescent, Nottingham; Daniel Blake, 43, of Hepburn Street, Dundee.

Sheriff Eric Brown set another hearing for October 28.