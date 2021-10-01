Perth man faces jail for sneezing into hands, waving them at police and stating, ‘I have the coronavirus’

A Perth father faces jail for sneezing into his hands, waving them at police and declaring: “I have the coronavirus”.

Father-of-six Albert McCafferty “became hostile” towards officers when they turned up at his home in the city’s North Muirton area at the start of the pandemic lockdown.

Constables called for back up after the 38-year-old came towards them with his mucus-covered palms.

McCafferty wept in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court as he admitted behaving in an alarming or threatening manner on April 19.

Waved hands in officers’ faces

The offence happened at McCafferty’s home in Brora Court, fiscal depute Alistair McDermid said.

“Police officers Jamie Arthur and Danielle Melville went there on April 19, last year, to carry out enquiries in respect of another matter.

“The accused allowed them in but then became hostile towards the officers.

“He blew his nose into his bare hands.

“There was mucus on his hands.

“He waved them in the faces of both constables and stated: ‘I have the coronavirus’.

“He was told to stop but he continued to move towards the officers.

“They took hold of the accused, having informed him he was under arrest.

“He resisted the application of handcuffs and struggled with his arms and legs.

“Additional officers attended and the accused was restrained.”

Faced assault charge

McCafferty originally faced allegations of assaulting both constables by walking towards them with mucus in his hands and making a Covid-19 remark.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of behaving in an way likely to cause fear or alarm.

He further admitted struggling violently with the two officers and attempting to break free as they handcuffed him.

Solicitor Linda Clark said her client had never served time in jail but had a “long-standing history of mental health issues.”

She said: “I am cognisant that the court will disapprove of his conduct but it is perhaps not at the same level as it would have been if it had remained a charge of assault.”

Sheriff Linda Smith deferred sentenced for background reports to October 27.

McCafferty was released on bail and told to cooperate with social workers.