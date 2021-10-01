Perth chef caught with sickening stash of child abuse and bestiality images

A chef has admitted being caught with a sickening haul of child and animal abuse material.

Jeffrey Van Dyk, 41, spent more than three years downloading a hoard of child abuse images at his home in Perth.

Van Dyk – known as Jeff the Chef – was also caught with a number of images showing sexual activity with dogs and horses.

Appearing via video link from prison, Van Dyk – who worked in a central Scotland restaurant before setting up a catering business – admitted two charges on indictment.

He admitted that on various occasions between January 5, 2018 and March 17, this year he downloaded indecent images of children at Balgowan Road, Perth.

He also admitted possessing extreme pornographic images depicting bestiality with various animals including horses and dogs between December 27, 2020 and March 17.

The bestiality images depicted penetrative and sadistic sexual activity, non-penetrative sexual activity and images depicting erotic posing.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence for the preparation of social background and Tay Project reports and Van Dyk’s details were added to the Sex Offenders Register.