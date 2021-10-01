Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shoeless Dundee thug made petrol bomb threat and gouged policeman’s eye

By Ciaran Shanks
October 1 2021, 3.30pm
Duncan terrorised staff at Graham Street News, Dundee.

A shoeless lout who threatened to petrol bomb children before coughing at a shop employee and spitting in a police officer’s face has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

John Duncan terrorised staff at Graham Street News, Dundee, after he was caught trying to hide a milkshake in his clothing.

The 28-year-old later repeatedly punched a police officer while clutching a screwdriver and trying to gouge his eye, before spitting in the face of another.

Duncan previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to committing the April 2 crime spree.

Terrorised shop staff

It was previously revealed how Shahida Amini was working in the shop when she became aware of a mask-less and barefoot Duncan enter with two friends.

Duncan shouted: “F****** b******* I’m going to petrol bomb your kids,” after being accused of trying to steal the milkshake.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said: “The witness was alarmed and scared at what the accused was shouting as he was very aggressive.

“The accused’s friends tried to calm him but he remained agitated.

“The accused was seen putting his feet on the freezer before being told to stop.

“He then walked around the side of the shop counter where there was no protective screen and coughed, before shouting, ‘I am going to burn the shop to ashes’.”

Fought with police

Police were contacted and Duncan tried to flee after he was spotted on Woodside Terrace a short time later.

Duncan then began to punch PC James Buchanan while clutching a screwdriver, before gouging his right eye.

He was restrained on the ground and handcuffed but managed to spit in the face of PC Finlay McInally, as well as making attempts to bite him.

Mr Buchanan suffered scrapes and bruising to the side of his head but did not require any treatment.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said Duncan had experienced significant difficulties with childhood trauma and drug abuse.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “You have already served the equivalent of a 10-month sentence on remand.

“These offences merited a more serious term of imprisonment.

“However, having regard to the positive original report and the new drug treatment assessment, you might be on the cusp of stopping to offend.”

He was ordered to perform 240 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 18 months.

He was told to comply with a drug treatment order for the same period.