Friday court round-up — Troll ‘must try harder’ and sheep worrying warrant

The week ends on another sour note for this sorry bunch.

Facebook troll

A Facebook troll who abused a former MP has been accused by social workers of “not trying hard enough”.

Reece Cuthbert is awaiting sentencing for targeting ex-Conservative MP Ross Thomson on July 13, 2019.

The 26-year-old is currently subject to a structured deferred sentence, which involves him meeting with social workers before the case being disposed of.

Cuthbert previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to sending Mr Thomson messages that were “grossly offensive” and of “indecent, obscene or menacing” character.

He returned to the dock before Sheriff Gregor Murray following the preparation of a new social work report.

Sheriff Murray said: “The charitable view is that you are benefiting from the assistance provided to you and hopefully you will be suitable for a community-based disposal.

“The cynical view is that you are not trying hard enough. The social workers have doubts about you.

“It’s up to you to prove them and me wrong.”

Mr Thomson was the Conservative MP for Aberdeen South between June, 2017 and November, 2019.

He did not seek re-election following sexual misconduct allegations but was cleared by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last October.

Cuthbert, of Haddington Avenue, Dundee, had sentence further deferred until November for a further social work report to be prepared.

Camperdown ‘break-in’

A man has appeared in court accused of breaking into Camperdown Wildlife Park and stealing a safe.

Ryan Robertson allegedly forced his way into the animal park on August 25.

It is alleged the 21-year-old broke into the reception building, owned by Leisure and Culture Dundee, before stealing the safe and its contents.

Robertson, of Finlarig Terrace, Dundee, made no plea when he appeared from custody at the city’s sheriff court.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case on petition for further examination.

Robertson was released on bail meantime.

Snapchat sleeze

A creep who filmed a woman’s sex act and then posted the footage on social media has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register. Jason O’Neil admitted using Snapchat to spread the video in 2019 and will be sentenced later this month.

Sheep worrying warrant

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of livestock worrying in Perthshire.

David Wu was allegedly in charge of a Japanese Akita female called Maya, which chased sheep through a field at East Buchanty Hill Farm, Glenalmond.

The charge against the 29-year-old states the dog behaved in a manner that could reasonably be expected to cause the sheep injury or suffering.

Prosecutors said the incident happened on September 27, 2019.

Wu, whose address is listed as South Cairnies Farm, Perth, did not attend at Perth Sheriff Court for trial this week.

Solicitor David Holmes said he had not seen or heard from his client for several months.

Sheriff Eric Brown issued a warrant for his arrest.

Covid sneezer

Perth man Albert McCafferty sneezed into his hands, waved them at police and said “I’ve got coronavirus”. He was convicted of assault for his actions near the start of the pandemic and will be sentenced later this month.

Monifieth moped chase

Monifieth man David Swan grabbed a pickaxe handle and chased moped-riding youths who threw a shoe into his garden.

Swan, 55, had been tormented by local youngsters for significant period of time, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

A pair of passers-by, believed to be in their early twenties, launched a shoe into Swan’s garden in Milton Street while he was gardening.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said: “The accused saw red and picked up a pickaxe handle.”

Swan climbed into his car and began to pursue the youths.

A witness saw Swan get out of his car armed with the handle and contacted police.

His defence solicitor Brian Bell said: “He regrets his actions.

“He’s embarrassed by his loss of control.”

Swan admitted possessing the pickaxe handle on nearby Ferry Road without reasonable excuse.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fined him £200.

In case you missed it…

Thursday round-up — Dog destroyed and benefits cheat

Wednesday round-up — Drunken sailors and stolen BMW

Tuesday round-up — Ear bite claim and Troon Avenue murder accused

Monday round-up — Boots ban and forgotten knife