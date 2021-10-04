Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Courts

Monday court round-up — Sword waver and puddle skid

By Crime and Courts Team
October 4 2021, 7.30pm

The Monday court round-up.

Sword waver

A teenager waved an ornamental sword at neighbours in a bid to break up an argument, a court has heard.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stood at the window of a property in Rosyth with the blade.

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “There’s an argument between people who are not unknown to the accused.

“The offence took place during the day – police attended at 2.40pm.

“He’s seen to be in possession of a knife and a sword.”

The teenager’s solicitor said while the argument was not directed at him, he had felt threatened by it.

He said: “The sword belongs to his step-father.

“There was an incident involving a group and that led to him feeling threatened.”

The teenager, of Rosyth, admitted brandishing the blades at a window at an address in the town’s Finlay Crescent on January 28.

Sheriff Alastair Brown said the escapade had been “a bad idea” but noted his period in custody had been enough to put him off committing further crime.

He admonished the teenager.

Puddle skid

A drink driver’s car ended up on its side after skidding in a puddle on the A90, near Errol.

Christopher McKnight and his passenger escaped unharmed after the crash on December 4, last year.

The 34-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving with 36 microgrammes of alcohol in his system, above the legal limit of 22.

Fiscal Andrew Harding said police were called to the scene and found the car on its side, off the road near, the Inchmichael interchange.

McKnight, of Coalhall Avenue, Motherwell, was found walking nearby.

The court heard he had been working on a construction project at the time.

He had drunk “just over a pint” at a meal with colleagues, before driving to pick up a workmate.

His solicitor said: “He felt that he would have been fine to drive.

“Although he had alcohol in his system, the accident was not related to that.”

McKnight was fined £540 and banned from the road for a year.

Prison Covid scare

Serial thief Andrew Pattie sparked a Covid alarm in Perth Prison when he spat at officers and later showed symptoms of the illness. He later tested negative but the incident caused “significant worry and anxiety” for his victims, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Andrew Pattie sparked a Covid-19 scare at Perth Prison

Teenage ‘flasher’

A teenager has appeared in court accused of repeatedly exposing himself to children.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly targeted five different youngsters at various locations in Dundee.

It is alleged the teen flashed two children outside a school in the city on August 22.

On September 19, the teen allegedly committed an identical offence against two different children in the Douglas area of the city.

A third charge alleges that he exposed himself to another child on an occasion between September 19 and 21 in the same area.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, the teen made no plea when he appeared from custody in connection with the allegations.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case on petition for further examination and released the teen on bail.

