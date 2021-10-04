Monday court round-up — Sword waver and puddle skid

The Monday court round-up.

Sword waver

A teenager waved an ornamental sword at neighbours in a bid to break up an argument, a court has heard.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stood at the window of a property in Rosyth with the blade.

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “There’s an argument between people who are not unknown to the accused.

“The offence took place during the day – police attended at 2.40pm.

“He’s seen to be in possession of a knife and a sword.”

The teenager’s solicitor said while the argument was not directed at him, he had felt threatened by it.

He said: “The sword belongs to his step-father.

“There was an incident involving a group and that led to him feeling threatened.”

The teenager, of Rosyth, admitted brandishing the blades at a window at an address in the town’s Finlay Crescent on January 28.

Sheriff Alastair Brown said the escapade had been “a bad idea” but noted his period in custody had been enough to put him off committing further crime.

He admonished the teenager.

Puddle skid

A drink driver’s car ended up on its side after skidding in a puddle on the A90, near Errol.

Christopher McKnight and his passenger escaped unharmed after the crash on December 4, last year.

The 34-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving with 36 microgrammes of alcohol in his system, above the legal limit of 22.

Fiscal Andrew Harding said police were called to the scene and found the car on its side, off the road near, the Inchmichael interchange.

McKnight, of Coalhall Avenue, Motherwell, was found walking nearby.

The court heard he had been working on a construction project at the time.

He had drunk “just over a pint” at a meal with colleagues, before driving to pick up a workmate.

His solicitor said: “He felt that he would have been fine to drive.

“Although he had alcohol in his system, the accident was not related to that.”

McKnight was fined £540 and banned from the road for a year.

Prison Covid scare

Serial thief Andrew Pattie sparked a Covid alarm in Perth Prison when he spat at officers and later showed symptoms of the illness. He later tested negative but the incident caused “significant worry and anxiety” for his victims, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Teenage ‘flasher’

A teenager has appeared in court accused of repeatedly exposing himself to children.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly targeted five different youngsters at various locations in Dundee.

It is alleged the teen flashed two children outside a school in the city on August 22.

On September 19, the teen allegedly committed an identical offence against two different children in the Douglas area of the city.

A third charge alleges that he exposed himself to another child on an occasion between September 19 and 21 in the same area.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, the teen made no plea when he appeared from custody in connection with the allegations.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case on petition for further examination and released the teen on bail.

In case you missed it…

Friday round-up — Troll must try harder and sheep worrying warrant

Thursday round-up — Dog destroyed and benefits cheat

Wednesday round-up — Drunken sailors and stolen BMW

Tuesday round-up — Ear bite claim and Troon Avenue murder accused