Nine years for man who pushed partner off Perthshire bridge in murder bid

A man who tried to murder his former partner after pushing her off a Perthshire bridge has jailed for nine years.

Robert Leggat struck Hazel Donaldson on the head with an unknown object before lifting her legs and shoving her from the bridge at the River Tay at Dunkeld.

The assault victim survived the fall but sustained serious injuries.

Judge Fiona Tait told Leggat: “It was only good fortune that she landed on the ground and not in the river.”

She said: “It was extremely frightening for the complainer and has ongoing physical consequences for her.”

She said because of the gravity of the crime Leggat could only be dealt with by the imposition of a custodial sentence.

The judge also ordered that he should be supervised for a further three years on his release

She also imposed a 12-year non harassment order, banning Leggat from approaching or contacting his 30-year-old victim.

Grabbed victim and threw her off bridge

Leggat, 45, had been convicted of attacking and attempting to murder Ms Donaldson on December 3, 2019 at a bridge on the Tay at the A923 road at Dunkeld in an assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and disfigurement and to the danger of her life.

During the attack he grabbed her hair and put an arm around her neck and pulled her towards the bridge, which is more than 50-feet high at it’s highest point.

She was hit on the head with an object, seized and lifted while she was leaning on the bridge wall and pushed from the bridge, falling to the ground below.

The crime was aggravated because it involved the abuse of a partner and by Leggat being on bail at the time, having been granted his liberty at Glasgow Sheriff Court on April 2, 2019.

Defence solicitor advocate Jim Keegan QC told the court Leggat continued to deny responsibility for the crime, which a jury found him guilty of committing.

Mr Keegan said: “It is quite clear the accused has a substantial record, most of it related to road traffic offences, but there are very serious offences on his record as well.”

He said Leggat understood he had to accept the decision of the jury and added: “He also understands that given the seriousness of the current offence of which he was convicted there is absolutely no alternative to a substantial prison sentence.”

Leggat followed the sentencing proceedings at the court via a televised link to prison.