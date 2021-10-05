Trial begins of Fife man accused of child rape

A Fife man has denied raping a five year-old girl.

Ian Brown, 35, is being tried by a jury at the High Court in Livingston.

The prosecution alleges he sexually abused the youngster in Cardenden, between January 1 and October 6, 2019.

The charges include two rape allegations and a series of sexual acts.

Brown, of Dundas Street, Lochgelly, has pled not guilty to the charge, brought under Sections 18 and 19 of Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

A video recording of a joint investigative interview of the child recorded on October 10, 2019 was played in court as the trial began on Tuesday.

The youngster described how the accused assaulted her.

She also told how he said she was not to tell anybody or phone the police.

She said: “Bad to phone the police. Really, really, really bad”.

She said the sexual assault happened when was lying on a bed.

She said: “I woke him up. Then he started licking me.

“I was lying on my back. He touched my hips.”

She described a sex act the accused encouraged her to perform.

The jury has been told other evidence will include a video and audio recording extracted from a mobile phone owned by the girl’s mother, clothing and a sex toy.

The jury was also told about a DNA sample taken from the girl and a doctor’s report saying the youngster’s reaction to a medical examination had “raised significant concerns that she’d experienced sexual abuse”.

The trial, before Lady Haldane, continues.