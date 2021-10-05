Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Trial begins of Fife man accused of child rape

By Vic Rodrick
October 5 2021, 7.30pm
Livingston High Court

A Fife man has denied raping a five year-old girl.

Ian Brown, 35, is being tried by a jury at the High Court in Livingston.

The prosecution alleges he sexually abused the youngster in Cardenden, between January 1 and October 6, 2019.

The charges include two rape allegations and a series of sexual acts.

Brown, of Dundas Street, Lochgelly, has pled not guilty to the charge, brought under Sections 18 and 19 of Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

A video recording of a joint investigative interview of the child recorded on October 10, 2019 was played in court as the trial began on Tuesday.

The youngster described how the accused assaulted her.

She also told how he said she was not to tell anybody or phone the police.

She said: “Bad to phone the police. Really, really, really bad”.

She said the sexual assault happened when was lying on a bed.

She said: “I woke him up. Then he started licking me.

“I was lying on my back. He touched my hips.”

She described a sex act the accused encouraged her to perform.

The jury has been told other evidence will include a video and audio recording extracted from a mobile phone owned by the girl’s mother, clothing and a sex toy.

The jury was also told about a DNA sample taken from the girl and a doctor’s report saying the youngster’s reaction to a medical examination had “raised significant concerns that she’d experienced sexual abuse”.

The trial, before Lady Haldane, continues.