News Courts

Ex-soldier who threatened to release intimate pic of ‘vulnerable’ Perth teen caught after losing mobile phone

By Jamie Buchan
October 5 2021, 7.00am Updated: October 5 2021, 4.56pm
Kristopher Cruden, Perth Sheriff Court

A former Black Watch soldier who threatened to release an intimate photo of a vulnerable teenager was caught out when an unsuspecting couple came across his missing mobile phone.

Kristopher Cruden, 44, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted causing his ex-partner – an older teenager – fear, alarm or distress.

He had earlier sent her sexual messages without her consent, including a threat to rape her.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the crimes were uncovered when his broken phone was found lying on the ground at Scone Palace.

It was handed over to police, who uncovered the series of unsettling texts.

Smashed-up mobile handed to police

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said Cruden’s victim was a “vulnerable female” who was under care of the Perth and Kinross Social Work department.

She had stayed at a charity care home for children on the west coast.

Mr Sweeney said the smashed-up phone was discovered on March 6, 2018 – just days after Cruden and the girl had split up.

Scone Palace

“The two witnesses observed the mobile phone with a memory card on the ground at Scone Palace,” he said.

“They examined the device and found it was in a broken state, with a damaged screen.

“With a view to identifying the owner of the phone, one of the witnesses removed the memory card and placed it into her own mobile phone.”

Amongst the photos, she found a picture of a citation from Perth Sheriff Court, addressed to Cruden.

The phone and its SIM card were handed over to police the following morning.

“Officers searched the police database for any match for the lost property, and it was matched with the accused,” said Mr Sweeney.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

The phone was sent for further analysis and detectives found messages from Cruden, calling his victim a “dirty slut”.

Hearing the teenager had started a new relationship, Cruden told her: “Sh***ing him and wanting cash from me? You’ve got no limits.

“I’ll send him a few of your pics.”

Mr Sweeney said the teenager responded: “You still got my pics? I’m phoning the police right now, you’re unbelievable’.”

Cruden then told her he had deleted the images.

Sexual messages

Mr Sweeney said the woman was contacted by police and she confirmed she had been in a relationship with Cruden.

She said he had intimate images of her.

“She stated that at the end of the relationship, he threatened to disclose images of her and that he would send abusive messages to her,” said Mr Sweeney.

Among the messages – sent on January 23, 2018 – Cruden said he would rape the woman.

“He talked about doing sexual things to her on the golf course and videoing himself doing those things,” said Mr Sweeney.

Guilty pleas

Cruden, of Maxwellton Street, Paisley, admitted that in March 2018, at Scone, he threatened to disclose a photo which showed his former partner in an intimate situation, to cause her alarm, fear or distress.

He further pled guilty to, for the purposes of gaining sexual gratification or of humiliating, distressing or alarming his victim, sending her sexual messages without her consent.

Cruden had served with the Black Watch from 1998 until he was medically discharged in 2005.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports until November 10.