Tuesday court round-up — Covid cough and Dr Noodles

Cases coming in quicker than winter for the Tuesday court round-up.

Covid cougher

An angry customer who coughed over a charity shop boss in a row about facemasks has escaped punishment.

Mary McArthur spluttered into the face of manager Ann Wallace, outside the Thrifty One community store in Alyth.

She was last month found guilty at Perth Sheriff Court of culpably and recklessly leaning close to Ms Wallace and repeatedly coughing in her face.

In October last year, McArthur was complaining about another member of staff who she claims had spoken to a maskless child in a “snidey” manner.

Sheriff William Wood previously told her: “In the context of a global pandemic, this is a relatively serious matter.”

McArthur returned before the sheriff for sentencing and he admonished her.

He told her: “This was an unfortunate misunderstanding between you and the shop assistants about the way the child was being addressed.”

McArthur, who stayed in the town’s Springbank Road but has since moved to Forfar, admitted coughing on Ms Wallace without covering her mouth.

“I had known her for a long time,” she told the trial.

“I didn’t think she would take it the wrong way.”

Dr Noodles embezzler

Dundee Dr Noodles manager Jade Gibson has been jailed for a year. The former law student admitted embezzling £47,000 from the firm and spending the lot.

Knife carrier jailed

A Glenrothes man has been jailed after admitting to carrying a knife in the town.

Scott West, of Forres Drive, was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The 45-year-old admitted in June that on April 11, last year, he had been carrying a Stanley knife in Greenlaw Crescent.

His defence solicitor Iain McCafferty said he had been loaned the knife.

Mr McCafferty said: “I accept he has a record.

“He is very much at the mercy of the court.

“It was in his pocket. He co-operated with police.”

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist jailed West for 14 months.

The sheriff said: “The bottom line is you have admitted an offence of carrying a knife.

“You have a concerning record for offences of violence.”

Wild in the aisles

Ewan Grant from Perth smashed his way into a Fair City branch of Tesco and caused £4,000-worth of damage. He swapped his clothes, threw around bottles and flowers and forced open the cigarette counter.

Cold and sleepy

A drinker has narrowly kept his driving licence after sleeping in his car and turning the engine on to keep warm.

Officers spotted John Kay’s BMW parked up in Lochgelly at 5am and tried several times to rouse him.

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Kay was in the driver’s seat with the car running.

His solicitor said Kay had been drinking at a friend’s house the night before and had been in the car for around two hours.

Kay, of Cluny Park, Cardenden, 29, admitted being above the legal limit (27 mics) in his car on Main Street, Lochgelly on March 15.

He was fined £150 and had 10 points imposed on his licence.

Attempted murder

A man who threw his then-partner off a 50-foot bridge in Perthshire has been jailed for nine years. Robert Leggat was found guilty of the attempted murder in Dunkeld in 2019. The judge said it was lucky his victim had landed on the ground and not in the River Tay below.

