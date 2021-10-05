Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday court round-up — Covid cough and Dr Noodles

By Crime and Courts Team
October 5 2021, 7.30pm

Cases coming in quicker than winter for the Tuesday court round-up.

Covid cougher

An angry customer who coughed over a charity shop boss in a row about facemasks has escaped punishment.

Mary McArthur spluttered into the face of manager Ann Wallace, outside the Thrifty One community store in Alyth.

She was last month found guilty at Perth Sheriff Court of culpably and recklessly leaning close to Ms Wallace and repeatedly coughing in her face.

In October last year, McArthur was complaining about another member of staff who she claims had spoken to a maskless child in a “snidey” manner.

Sheriff William Wood previously told her: “In the context of a global pandemic, this is a relatively serious matter.”

McArthur returned before the sheriff for sentencing and he admonished her.

He told her: “This was an unfortunate misunderstanding between you and the shop assistants about the way the child was being addressed.”

McArthur, who stayed in the town’s Springbank Road but has since moved to Forfar, admitted coughing on Ms Wallace without covering her mouth.

“I had known her for a long time,” she told the trial.

“I didn’t think she would take it the wrong way.”

Dr Noodles embezzler

Dundee Dr Noodles manager Jade Gibson has been jailed for a year. The former law student admitted embezzling £47,000 from the firm and spending the lot.

Jade Gibson was manager at Dr Noodles in Dundee

Knife carrier jailed

A Glenrothes man has been jailed after admitting to carrying a knife in the town.

Scott West, of Forres Drive, was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The 45-year-old admitted in June that on April 11, last year, he had been carrying a Stanley knife in Greenlaw Crescent.

His defence solicitor Iain McCafferty said he had been loaned the knife.

Mr McCafferty said: “I accept he has a record.

“He is very much at the mercy of the court.

“It was in his pocket. He co-operated with police.”

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist jailed West for 14 months.

The sheriff said: “The bottom line is you have admitted an offence of carrying a knife.

“You have a concerning record for offences of violence.”

Wild in the aisles

Ewan Grant from Perth smashed his way into a Fair City branch of Tesco and caused £4,000-worth of damage. He swapped his clothes, threw around bottles and flowers and forced open the cigarette counter.

Tesco, Edinburgh Road, Perth
Grant carried out a midnight raid on Tesco, Edinburgh Road, Perth

Cold and sleepy

A drinker has narrowly kept his driving licence after sleeping in his car and turning the engine on to keep warm.

Officers spotted John Kay’s BMW parked up in Lochgelly at 5am and tried several times to rouse him.

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Kay was in the driver’s seat with the car running.

His solicitor said Kay had been drinking at a friend’s house the night before and had been in the car for around two hours.

Kay, of Cluny Park, Cardenden, 29, admitted being above the legal limit (27 mics) in his car on Main Street, Lochgelly on March 15.

He was fined £150 and had 10 points imposed on his licence.

Attempted murder

A man who threw his then-partner off a 50-foot bridge in Perthshire has been jailed for nine years. Robert Leggat was found guilty of the attempted murder in Dunkeld in 2019. The judge said it was lucky his victim had landed on the ground and not in the River Tay below.

Leggat pushed the woman off the bridge in a terrifying murder bid.

