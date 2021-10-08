Friday court round-up — Dog raid and terror trial

An error occurred. Please try again.

The week ends with another huge day in the local courts.

Jailed for assault

An Arbroath woman has been handed a 16-month jail sentence for smashing a man’s head with a bottle.

Diane Thomson, 37, was attending a New Year’s firework display in Arbroath on January 1 2020 when she saw the man attacking his girlfriend.

Thomson intervened by hitting him over the head with a bottle and kicking him on his body.

The assault left the man requiring nine stitches on his face and permanent facial scarring.

Appearing before Sheriff Lorna Drummond in Dundee, Thomson’s solicitor, Brian Bell, said: “She accepts the full responsibility of the serious assault.

“She is a lady who in the past has suffered significant domestic abuse in a number of relationships she’s been in.”

Sheriff Drummond said the attack had “in the legal sense, no provocation”.

“There was no attempt on the accused by the complainer.”

Addressing Thomson, she said “I recognise you have gone through difficult times.”

However, she stated that due to the severe injury and disfigurement, “it is inevitable that you will go to jail”.

Racist ranting

Dunfermline man Rorie Fleming told his victim “I’m not a racist” before using a racial slur against him.

The 20-year-old further accused the man of “beasting children” and “hitting pregnant women”.

Fiscal depute Dev Kapadia told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the victim – an Italian – and his partner heard him shouting ‘You come here and hit pregnant women’ and ‘go back to your own country, f***ing P**i’.

“There were other comments made but the witnesses were not able to fully make out what was said.

“He was heard by other witnesses to say ‘You’ve been beasting children’ and ‘I’ll f***ing kill you’.

“He continued in this manner and at one point the witness heard the accused shout ‘You’d hit a pregnant woman but you won’t come and fight me’ and ‘I’m not racist but you’re a f***ing P**i’.”

Solicitor Roshni Joshi said Fleming had previously received a sentence of detention when he was 17 but had remained out of trouble since.

She said he had completed a two-year college course in engineering and is currently in full-time employment.

Fleming, of Ross Lane, Dunfermline, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards the man at an address in Ross Lane on May 7.

The charge was aggravated by racial prejudice.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Dog raid

Dundee man George Scott assaulted a young girl and an 83-year-old as he raided a house to steal a dog.

Scott had been in dispute about ownership of Staffie Caspar and burst into the property to retrieve it.

Lucky driver

An HGV driver will keep his job despite a near-miss with a motorhome on the A9.

Ewan Taylor appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted careless driving on the dual carriageway, near Pitlochry.

It happened just after 11.30am on March 6 last year.

Fiscal depute David Currie said Taylor had tried to overtake a camper van driven by Ron McDonald.

“About half way through the manoeuvre, the accused attempted to pull back into the inside lane.

“Mr McDonald had to brake in order to avoid a collision.”

Defence solicitor Billy Somerville said the campervan appeared to accelerate when Taylor, 34, began to overtake.

He said his client already had seven points on his licence for two speeding offences and any more than five more points would lead to the loss of his livelihood.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Taylor: “The A9 is a dangerous road and you should know that.

“It is important that you don’t drive in any way that is going to cause difficulties for others using the road.”

She added: “Given your early plea, I am required to reduce the number of points I would have imposed to four.”

Taylor, of Kirkriggs, Forfar, was also fined £450.

Terror trial begins

The trial has started in the High Court in Edinburgh of Glenrothes man, Sam Imrie. The 24-year-old, of Colliston Avenue, is accused of various charges including planning a terror act against the town’s mosque, fireraising and possessing child abuse material and extreme pornography.

Slashed own throat

Michael Pattinson breached a non-harassment order to slit his own throat in front of his ex-partner in the street in Glenrothes.

Pattinson, who was previously jailed for severely injuring his former partner, admitted acting in a manner likely to cause her “fear or alarm”.

On June 3 he repeatedly threatened to assault the woman with a glass bottle.

At Warout Road and Glamis Avenue in Glenrothes, Pattinson also threatened to assault her family as he repeatedly pursued her.

The 23-year-old Perth prisoner smashed a bottle and used it to cut his own neck.

Defence solicitor David Cranston said the breach was a “chance meeting”.

He said Pattinson’s intention is to leave Glenrothes as soon as possible by presenting as homeless and requesting a house elsewhere for a “fresh start”.

Sheriff James Williamson pointed out that, in October 2019, Pattinson had been jailed for 21 months for assaulting the same woman and leaving her “severely” injured.

The sheriff said: “I can see no alternative to a custodial sentence and a lengthy one at that.”

He jailed Pattinson for 28 months and issued a new non-harassment order for five years.

