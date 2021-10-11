Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee University analyst found not guilty of coercive control allegations

By Ciaran Shanks
October 11 2021, 2.15pm Updated: October 11 2021, 4.19pm
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A university analyst has been cleared of domestic abuse allegations.

Dr Nicholas Schurch was accused of engaging in an abusive course of behaviour towards a woman in Newburgh between April 1 and September 10, 2019.

The 43-year-old, a senior analyst at the University of Dundee’s school of life sciences, was cleared of the allegation at the city’s sheriff court after standing trial.

Dr Schurch was accused of controlling who the woman saw and where she went, as well as depriving her of transport.

It was alleged Dr Schurch, of Finavon, controlled both the woman’s and the household’s finances.

During his trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, the Crown intimated it was no longer seeking to convict Dr Schurch.

He was formally acquitted and found not guilty.

