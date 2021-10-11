Dundee University analyst found not guilty of coercive control allegations

An error occurred. Please try again.

A university analyst has been cleared of domestic abuse allegations.

Dr Nicholas Schurch was accused of engaging in an abusive course of behaviour towards a woman in Newburgh between April 1 and September 10, 2019.

The 43-year-old, a senior analyst at the University of Dundee’s school of life sciences, was cleared of the allegation at the city’s sheriff court after standing trial.

Dr Schurch was accused of controlling who the woman saw and where she went, as well as depriving her of transport.

It was alleged Dr Schurch, of Finavon, controlled both the woman’s and the household’s finances.

During his trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, the Crown intimated it was no longer seeking to convict Dr Schurch.

He was formally acquitted and found not guilty.