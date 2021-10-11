Angus pair given prison warning for vicious assault after victim was urinated over

An error occurred. Please try again.

A pair of farm workers viciously attacked a man outside an Angus pub after one of their friends urinated on him.

Four metal plates had to be fitted into Christopher George’s head after he was set-upon by Rory Scrymgeour, 25, and 26-year-old Steven Anderson outside the Airlie Arms Hotel in Kirriemuir.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Mr George became involved in a heated argument with Scrymgeour following an earlier incident with a member of his group of friends.

He also suffered a broken nose as well as a fractured eye socket and cheekbone.

Scrymgeour and Anderson were warned they were at risk of a prison sentence after pleading guilty to repeatedly punching Mr George.

Victim was urinated on

The whole incident was captured on CCTV, with the court hearing how Mr George, 24, encountered the group of men, some of whom he knew from school, en route to the toilet.

He exchanged words with one of the men, who refused to let him past.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said: “Rory Scrymgeour had been involved in a conversation with the complainer at the bar.

“He pointed towards the door and they both went outside, followed by Steven Anderson.

“Whilst outside, the conversation became heated and the accused Scrymgeour moved his hands towards his face.

“A male who was with the group who had left the bar started to urinate on him and Mr George threw a cigarette at him in retaliation.”

Surgery required on head injuries

Scrymgeour then lunged towards Mr George and grabbed him by the collar.

Despite his attempts to walk away, Mr George was continually grabbed by Scrymgeour, before being punched.

Anderson then hit the victim with an uppercut-style punch, before Scrymgeour punched him a further two times to the face.

Mr George managed to gain refuge in the bar before returning home.

The following day, he reported the attack to police and went to Ninewells Hospital.

He suffered a broken nose, a fractured eye socket and a fractured cheekbone.

Four metal plates were fitted into his head during surgery and he was left with “zig-zag” scarring from the top of his head to the top of his right ear.

Prison warning

Scrymgeour, of Kinnaird Farm Cottage, Kirriemuir, and Anderson, of Netherton Place, Westmuir, pled guilty to assaulting Mr George and causing him severe injury and permanent disfigurement on March 14 2020.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until November for reports to be prepared and allowed their bail orders to continue.

He said: “The fact you are walking out of these doors today is no guarantee as to what the sentence will be.”