Monday court round-up — Greenkeeper and pervert priest

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new week but the same old nonsense.

Student harassed partner

A young Glenrothes greenkeeper has been handed unpaid work after abusing a second woman in 2021.

Andrew Wood, 19, admitted being abusive towards his then-partner.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said they had been in a relationship for seven months but the woman ended it.

At a property in East Wemyss, Wood forced the woman, with his forearm against her neck, against a fridge.

She was able to push herself free but Wood smashed a picture frame and damaged a blind and then threw glass around the property.

Wood’s former partner fled, before returning to ask him to leave.

Later that evening and the following day, Wood, of Docherty Gardens in Glenrothes, began sending the woman messages asking to resume the relationship.

The woman did arrive home from work and Wood entered her flat just behind her as she had not locked her door.

He proceeded to take a kitchen knife and cut his forearm in front of her.

The woman contacted police.

Shortly after midnight on September 13, Wood came to her door and began banging.

She phoned police and and was calling a family member when Wood managed to break into the flat, damaging the lock.

Wood eventually left and handed himself in at a police station.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards his former partner between September 9 and 13.

Earlier this year, a non-harassment order was made preventing Wood from contacting a different former partner.

Sheriff James Williamson placed Wood, an apprentice greenkeeper at Elmwood College, on a Community Payback order, with 150 hours of unpaid work and placed him under supervision for 18 months.

He said: “I think it’s a bit of an understatement to say there’s a bit of concern about you.”

Pervert priest

A perverted priest who assaulted two altar boys in England 30 years ago was moved to Perth as part of a church “cover-up”, Liverpool Crown Court was told. Thomas MacCarte was jailed for four years after scathing remarks about his and the church’s conduct, by the presiding judge.

Knife

A Fife woman who carried a knife and then struggled with police has been placed under supervision.

Samantha Tibbet, of William Street in East Wemyss admitted possessing a kitchen knife in William Street on May 5, 2019.

She also admitted, on the same date, obstructing PCs Jodie White and Gillian Tetlow.

Tibbet, 25, struggled violently with the officers and lashed out with her legs.

Sheriff James Williamson placed her under supervision for 18 months.

Terror trial

The trial of Glenrothes man Sam Imrie, accused of plotting an act of terrorism at a Fife mosque, heard from his mother. She said her son had an “infatuation” with Hitler and was a “loner” who had never had a girlfriend. She also described the moment armed police burst into her home and arrested her whole family.

Yacht theft claim

A Tayport man is due to stand trial for allegedly entering and stealing from a yacht moored in Tayport Harbour.

Jamie Ovens, of Linksfield, Tayport is alleged to have illegally boarded the Bavaria yacht, named Blue Moon, in November, 2019 and stolen various items of sailing equipment and electronics.

Ovens, 29, is also alleged to have stolen clothing, a knife, food and alcohol from the yacht.

The case was continued without plea.

Driving charge

An 86-year-old man has been charged with driving through a red light and striking a three-year-old girl with his car.

Kenneth Fraser allegedly struck the child on Canongate, St Andrews, on February 22.

The pensioner was absent from Dundee Sheriff Court when the case called against him.

Prosecutors allege Fraser, of the town’s Lindsay Gardens, drove dangerously by failing to obey a red light and thereafter colliding with the child, then aged three.

A separate charge alleges Fraser failed to provide his details and failed to report the collision.

The case was continued without plea until later this month.

In case you missed it…

Friday round-up — Dog raid and terror trial

Thursday round-up — Crossbow and machete

Wednesday round-up — Prison van sex act and A&E rampage

Tuesday round-up — Covid cough and Dr Noodles