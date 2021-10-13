Wednesday court round-up — County lines and TV critic

An error occurred. Please try again.

A chase through Tayside and drugs in Arbroath in the Wednesday court round-up.

County lines chase

A man suspected of being involved in county lines drug supply led a pursuit by marked and unmarked police cars through the Carse of Gowrie.

Russell Burnett was jailed for nine months after admitting driving dangerously and failing to stop for police.

Police intelligence had suggested Burnett’s car may be linked to county lines drug trafficking and officers in an unmarked vehicle tried to intercept his journey from Liverpool to Fraserburgh on October 24.

Burnett, of Rowan Grove in the Aberdeenshire town, realised he was being followed and attempted to lose his pursuers.

He pulled off the A90 at Longforgan and sped down Main Street, Janet Forbes Avenue and Castle Road.

At one point, he forced a learner driver to stop.

Chased by marked and unmarked vehicles, the 44-year-old pulled onto the unclassified road towards HMP Castle Huntly at speeds in excess of 70mph.

He eventually pulled over at Kingoodie.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Sheriff Derek Hamilton jailed Burnett for nine months and disqualified him from driving for three years.

Angus drugs cultivation

Marek Pesta, currently of Keighley, West Yorkshire, pled guilty to possessing drugs with the intent to supply from an address in Arbroath.

Pesta, 33, appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael and pled guilty to the charge of supply of cannabis.

Police discovered cannabis worth £30,000 after entering an address at John Street, Arbroath, on July 2020.

Drug production equipment and up to 40 cannabis plants in various stages of growth were discovered.

Defending solicitor Brian Bell told the court that Marek was not the ringleader behind the operation.

“He was brought up here under the promise of work, and the work was this,” he said.

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentencing for social reports and Pesta remains on bail.

Knife carriers unmasked

A pair of intoxicated teenagers were caught carrying knives at Inverkeithing railway station.

The boys, aged 18 and 16, admitted having blades in their pockets when they got off a train late at night on December 11.

Police officers on the platform stopped them because they had not been wearing masks onboard.

Officers approached to give advice relating to non-essential travel and realised the boys were intoxicated and smelled of cannabis.

A search found one in possession of a Stanley blade and the other with a lock knife.

The boys, both from Fife towns, told officers they used the knives as a carpet fitter – which was untrue – and for fishing, respectively.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until November 9 for reports.

Darts legend’s driver

A Kirkcaldy man who acted as designated driver for darts legend Jocky Wilson during his rise to fame has been convicted after a road rage attack. Kenneth Lonie admitted driving carelessly after a pensioner cut him up on Kirkcaldy Esplanade, bumping his victim’s car and then grabbing its key through an open window.

TV critic

A Perth man launched his TV out a third floor window and onto a busy city centre pavement.

Jed Phillips, 28, chucked his television out the window of his Scott Street flat after getting into an argument.

However, he stressed he checked there were no pedestrians below before sending his screen plummeting into the tarmac.

His hurling of the appliance – at 1.30pm on a Saturday afternoon – was seen by neighbours and promptly reported to police.

He had initially told police officers, who clocked his empty TV unit, that “effectively” he hadn’t previously owned a telly, before adding: “See you in court.”

Phillips admitted to behaving in a culpable or reckless manner on April 17, last year.

Defence solicitor Mike Tavendale said the incident occurred because of Phillips’ “emotional dysregulation” and “impulsivity”.

He said: “He’s fairly adamant with me, he did check there was nobody on the street below.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie said: “I think you know yourself that what you did that day was entirely unacceptable.

“This could have been a very different offence.”

The sheriff sentenced Phillips to 100 hours of unpaid work and a year of supervision.

Confession mistake

A Fife man mistakenly confessed to stabbing his friend in the face after being arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. James Marshall had stabbed his pal with a Stanley blade and asked police if he was being arrested for that crime when they picked him up for the sexual assault. He pled guilty to both charges at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

In case you missed it…

Tuesday round-up — Valium and cannabis

Monday round-up — Greenkeeper and pervert priest

Friday round-up — Dog raid and terror trial

Thursday round-up — Crossbow and machete