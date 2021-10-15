Illegal firearm found by police searching for missing man in Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

A wind farm worker was caught with an illegal weapon after police broke into his home because he had been missing for more than a week.

Dale Gibson left the 0.22 air rifle propped up against the wall in his living room.

Police also found ammunition on a table.

The alarm had been raised by the 25-year-old’s mother.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said: “At around 9.30pm police were called and the accused was reported as a missing person.

“There was concern as he had not been seen for the 10 previous days and there were concerns for his mental health.

“Enquiries with neighbours indicated he was living alone.

“Police forced entry into his property at around 2.30am.

“In the living room they found a 0.22 air rifle propped up on open view in the living room.

“On a glass table there was a box of pellets,

“Additional officers were requested to attend to make the air rifle safe.

“They carried out a search of the property for the accused, which was negative.

“At 3.45am the accused was traced at a friend’s house.”

Gun was to be used for hunting

Solicitor Peter O’Neill, defending, told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the rifle belonged to a friend of Gibson.

He said: “Mr Gibson knew full well it was an air rifle but didn’t know it was an illegal gun.

“He didn’t know he needed a licence.

“His friend brought it round and they had been shooting tin cans and the intention was to take it hunting.”

He said Gibson’s grandfather had taught him to hunt and he had intended to introduce his friend to the hobby.

He added Gibson is a qualified excavator operator and is currently working on a wind farm site in West Calder.

Gibson, of Dean Street, Livingston, admitted possessing an air weapon without a licence at an address in High Valleyfield on April 15, 2019.

Sentence was deferred for reports.