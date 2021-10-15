Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Illegal firearm found by police searching for missing man in Fife

By Kirsty McIntosh
October 15 2021, 12.00pm
Dale Gibson was convicted at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A wind farm worker was caught with an illegal weapon after police broke into his home because he had been missing for more than a week.

Dale Gibson left the 0.22 air rifle propped up against the wall in his living room.

Police also found ammunition on a table.

The alarm had been raised by the 25-year-old’s mother.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said: “At around 9.30pm police were called and the accused was reported as a missing person.

“There was concern as he had not been seen for the 10 previous days and there were concerns for his mental health.

“Enquiries with neighbours indicated he was living alone.

“Police forced entry into his property at around 2.30am.

“In the living room they found a 0.22 air rifle propped up on open view in the living room.

“On a glass table there was a box of pellets,

“Additional officers were requested to attend to make the air rifle safe.

“They carried out a search of the property for the accused, which was negative.

“At 3.45am the accused was traced at a friend’s house.”

Gun was to be used for hunting

Solicitor Peter O’Neill, defending, told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the rifle belonged to a friend of Gibson.

He said: “Mr Gibson knew full well it was an air rifle but didn’t know it was an illegal gun.

“He didn’t know he needed a licence.

“His friend brought it round and they had been shooting tin cans and the intention was to take it hunting.”

He said Gibson’s grandfather had taught him to hunt and he had intended to introduce his friend to the hobby.

He added Gibson is a qualified excavator operator and is currently working on a wind farm site in West Calder.

Gibson, of Dean Street, Livingston, admitted possessing an air weapon without a licence at an address in High Valleyfield on April 15, 2019.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

