Prowler lurked beside pathways and jumped out at lone women on West Fife route

By Tim Bugler
October 14 2021, 1.49pm Updated: October 14 2021, 1.55pm
Mark Russell

A sinister prowler is facing jail after concealing himself in bushes and jumping out to follow lone women who were walking or jogging.

Several of Mark Russell’s victims were outside taking their only allowed daily exercise during the height of the pandemic last year.

Russell, 33, pled guilty to pursuing nine women who were out for country walks at different spots near the Ochils Hills in Clackmannanshire, including on the West Fife Way cycle route.

A tenth woman was running alone on a country road near the early 19th century Linn Mill Bridge, which spans a deep gorge over the Black Devon River in the county, when Russell “jumped out” at her.

All the women are said to have been frightened and alarmed by Russell’s actions.

Stared at women as they went past

At Alloa Sheriff Court, Russell, of Dollar, admitted eight charges of statutory breach of the peace.

He also admitted a ninth charge of breaching an undertaking to stay away from cycle paths, nature trails or “secluded areas that could be construed as popular walking routes by the public”.

He admitted concealing himself in bushes on an old railway line, now part of the West Fife Way cycle route from Clackmannan to Dunfermline and “staring” at women walkers.

The Ochil hills
The Ochil Hills.

The court heard Russell had “stepped out” or “jumped out” of hiding places when women passed him, then pursued them, maintaining “an unnecessarily close proximity”.

In several instances, he admitted “knowingly failing to observe government Covid-19 social distancing guidelines” while carrying out his prowling.

Russell’s behaviour went on for nearly six months, between November 21, 2019 and May 7, 2020.

Other paths and ways he lurked beside included the Devon Way cycle path between Dollar and Tillicoultry; the rural Back Road, Alva; Back Road, Menstrie; and a public footpath near Harviestoun Home Farm, Dollar.

Bid to avoid registration

Sheriff Neil Bowie continued bail and deferred sentence for reports until November 18, when the prosecutor will outline the full facts of the case.

Solicitor Erin Monaghan, for Russell, said the defence had commissioned a psychiatric assessment of her client.

Mark Russell
Mark Russell

She said “it could be argued” there was no significant sexual element to Russell’s offending.

If successfully established by the defence, that would mean Russell would escape being added to the Sex Offenders Register.

Sheriff Bowie said: “Submissions can be made in respect of that at the next hearing.”

Leaving court, Russell was asked by a reporter if he had any comment to make.

He replied: “No, none.”

